Madrid. Scientists at ETH Zurich demonstrated a laser transmission of terabits of data through the air, technology that in the future will eliminate the need for expensive undersea cables.

The project partners tested their laser system not with an orbiting satellite, but via a transmission of more than 53 kilometers from the alpine mountain of Jungfraujoch to Bern, the capital of Switzerland.

In the future, this technology will make it possible to create trunk connections through constellations of near-Earth satellites that are significantly less expensive than deep-sea cables.

The backbone of the Internet is made up of a dense network of fiber optic cables, each carrying up to more than 100 terabits of data per second (one terabit equals 10 to the power of 12 1/0 digital signals) between the network nodes. Connections between continents are made through deep-water networks, which is a huge expense: a single cable across the Atlantic requires an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars.

TeleGeography, a specialist consulting firm, announced that there are currently 530 active submarine cables, and that number is growing.

Satellite Internet connections are nothing new. The best-known example today is Elon Musk’s Starlink, a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting near Earth that provides network access to virtually every corner of the world. However, data transmission between satellites and ground stations uses radio technologies, which are much less powerful. Like a wireless local area network (WLAN) or mobile communications, these technologies operate in the microwave range of the spectrum and therefore have wavelengths that are several centimeters.

infrared range

Laser optical systems, by contrast, operate in the near-infrared range with wavelengths of a few micrometers, which are about 10,000 times shorter. As a result, they can carry more information per unit of time, ETH Zurich reported.

To ensure a strong enough signal by the time it reaches a distant receiver, parallel light waves from the laser are sent through a telescope that can measure several tens of centimeters in diameter. This wide beam of light must be directed precisely at a receiving telescope with a diameter of the same order of magnitude as the width of the arriving transmitted beam of light.

To achieve the highest possible data rates, the light wave from the laser is modulated in such a way that a receiver can detect different states encoded in a single symbol. This means that each symbol carries more than one bit of information. In practice, this implies different amplitudes and phase angles of the light wave. Each combination of phase angle and amplitude then forms a different information symbol that can be encoded in a transmitted symbol. Thus, with a 16-state (16 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation, QAM) scheme, each wobble can transmit four bits, and with a 64-state (64 QAM) scheme, six bits.