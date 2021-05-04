In an interview, Armin Laschet presents his visions for Germany. Climate policy and digitization dominate his program.

Berlin – digitization, modernization, mobilization: these are the central points on which Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * spoke in an interview with the Handelsblatt expresses. In it he makes it clear which goals he would like to pursue with Germany. With its 100-day program, Laschet wants to usher in a decade of modernization in Germany. “We have to become faster, less bureaucratic and better,” he says. The focus is primarily on digitization. In addition to a digital ministry, the administration in particular is to be digitized. “Digitization with a mess of bureaucracy doesn’t help anyone.” In addition, citizens should be able to make more decisions again.

In addition, reformed labor law, a faster aid procedure and standards are to be anchored in environmental law in the future. In terms of economic policy, Laschet wants to simplify planning and approval procedures. This should enable start-ups to be registered digitally within a day. He explains that “when it comes to economic policy, the Greens are not as founder-friendly as they seem. We will disclose that in the election campaign. “

Armin Laschet: “We need a higher CO2 price”

Laschet describes his vision of an innovative Germany in ten years with an expanded digital infrastructure. This should enable citizens both in the city and in the countryside to work well. A first step towards this goal has already been taken. Because the Bundestag recently voted for a right to fast internet. In Laschet’s vision for the future, the administration will work completely digitally in 2030 – Germany is an attractive location for start-ups.

In addition to digitization, the climate crisis plays a decisive role. For the CDU * chancellor candidate, an energy, transport and agricultural turnaround is needed for a successful climate policy. Laschet spoke out in favor of a higher than previously planned increase in the CO2 price. “We need a higher CO2 price.” At the same time, the EEG must be abolished and the electricity tax lowered. For him, however, it is important to continue to shape Germany as an attractive location for companies – also for energy-intensive companies.

Laschet: Criticism of the Greens – “they think too one-dimensional for me”

“The Greens think too one-dimensional for me and only in headlines,” Laschet criticized his competition. In contrast to the Greens *, he does not see the solution solely in increased climate standards. According to its chairman Alexander Dobrindt, the CSU * in the Bundestag also wants to increase the CO2 price much faster than previously planned. According to Dobrindt, they want to enter emissions trading in line with market requirements as early as 2025.

Massive investments are also to be made in the area of ​​mobility, for example in the rail network. Nevertheless, the debt brake should be adhered to. As one possibility, Laschet mentions an investment fund in which the private sector can also participate – a so-called Germany fund. The interview reveals a preference for possible coalition partners – Armin Laschet does not seem to prefer the Greens. The election campaign is only just beginning. (jsch) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

