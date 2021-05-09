ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

The Sunday trend reveals a devastating snapshot for the Union: The party is in the favor of the electorate at a historically low level.

Berlin – For the Union, the descent continues in a current survey. The Greens, with their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, are still at the forefront of voters. And the FDP is also going up. The Sunday trend, published weekly by the Kantar polling institute for the Picture on sunday takes a snapshot of opinion in the Federal Republic of Germany four months before the 2021 federal elections in autumn.

Armin Laschet, CDU Federal Chairman and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, takes part in a press conference after the meeting of the CDU Presidium. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

A historical low point for the CDU / CSU: When asked: “Which party would you vote if there were parliamentary elections next Sunday?”, Only 23 percent of those questioned said they were in favor of the current ruling party. Compared to the previous week it is a loss of one percentage point. In the big picture, it’s a historically low poll result for the Union. Regarding the sister parties, the newspaper writes of “the lowest value ever recorded in the history of the Sunday trend.”

With 26 percent – a minus of one percentage point compared to the previous Sunday trend – the party the Greens is still right at the front in the current survey. The Free Democrats are actually flying high. Of the 1910 people surveyed between April 29 and May 5, 12 percent (plus one percentage point compared to the previous week) said they wanted to tick the Liberals. That is the highest value for the FDP since 2010, writes Picture on sunday.

The SPD, which is holding its party congress with Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz on Sunday, can gain one percentage point within seven days. This means that the party currently has 13 percent of voters: internal approval. However, the Social Democrats are still lagging behind the Union and the Greens. The parties Die Linke (7 percent) and the right-wing populist party AfD (10 percent) remain stable in their values ​​compared to the previous week. (aka)

