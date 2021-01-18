The game is over for Merz – but the new CDU boss Laschet also takes up his post damaged after the crooked tour with Spahn. In the end, a third party could be happy. A comment.

The CDU is, perhaps this is the secret of their success, a cautious party. She has with Armin Laschet the deliberate “keep it up” was chosen and not the riskier new departure Friedrich Merz. But she did it with such a narrow majority and with such energetic help from a visibly partisan party congress management that the winner was already damaged at the moment of his triumph. In front of the party base. And the voters.

On Party conventions is often fought with hard bandages. But this was marked by two particularly bad fouls. The first perpetrated on Friday by the Chancellor, when she did not honor the outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was once her ideal successor, in her speech. Suddenly it was freezing cold in the Christian Union. The duo committed the second serious violation of fairness on Saturday immediately before the first ballot Laschet / Spahnwhen the health minister misused an alleged question and answer session for the delegates about a long-term advertising broadcast for his tandem partner that had been agreed with Laschet and the party congress leadership. The Merz camp reminded the maneuver badly of the last party congress, when it was only a change of camp (rewarded with the post of general secretary) JU boss Ziemiak was the decisive factor for Kramp-Karrenbauer and against Merz at the last minute. The recent accusations of the Sauerlander that the “establishment” wanted to prevent him were probably only too justified.

CDU chair: Armin Laschet has to prove himself as a reconciler and team player

It’s a shame that he was notoriously underestimated Lash got involved in the wrong game after he had previously played his trump cards in a clever application speech. This poison will eat its way into the party. Spahn’s historically poor result in the election as vice-party leader was the first evidence of this. The over-ambitious health minister, who joined the party in December Chancellor ambitions explored, instead of investing all his time and energy in the preparation of the vaccination campaign, has thus shot himself out of the race for the candidacy for chancellor.

Whether that also for Lash applies, will show success or failure in the state elections. He will have to prove that he really is the reconciler and team player he promised to be – and not only Merkel’s last contest to prevent Merz. Laschet has to make the defeated Merzians a serious offer, unlike in his application speech, in which he bowed three times to the Chancellor but ignored the Conservatives. If the inferior Merz wing does not find the place it deserves in the “Team Laschet” and Laschet cannot emancipate himself from the overpowering Chancellor, the new one will be CDU chief fail like its unfortunate predecessor. Spicy: Merz’s immoral offer to join the federal government was immediately rejected by Merkel on Saturday – and not by Laschet. As party leader in a coalition government, he would actually have the right to propose to the CDU ministers. But the newly elected boss stood by like an apprentice.

It is quite possible that the torn CDU in the end must be pacified from the outside. In Munich does CSU boss Söder good thing to do before Candidacy for Chancellor to warm up.

A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis