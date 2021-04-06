D.Armin Laschet needed three days of paschal time to think about it, and then surprise him on the second holiday with the suggestion of a “bridge lockdown”. The television appearance of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister, which was not moved to the vaccination center in his home town of Aachen by chance, could be benevolently interpreted as a liberation. In view of Laschet’s fight for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, the advance seems more like an act of desperation, as the FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki sarcastically noted.

Eight days after the Chancellor’s public reprimand at “Anne Will” for Laschet’s easing course in the middle of the third wave of pandemics, the CDU chairman had to seek solidarity with Merkel. Laschet no longer wanted to be presented by the Bavarian CSU rival Markus Söder as the leader of the “recklessness” team that started a dispute with the Chancellor.

Söder is the master of media self-portrayal

In the polls as to which candidate for chancellor the Union parties should pull into the Bundestag election campaign, Laschet is a record far behind the Bavarian head of government. But for weeks he has hardly missed an opportunity to tease his fellow party member. But the new toughness that Laschet is now flaunting as a pandemic fighter acts more like a PR snap shot in a long-distance duel with the master of media self-portrayal.

The term “bridge lockdown” is apparently intended to suggest the saving shore that can only be achieved thanks to Laschet’s dynamic crisis management. The largely negative response to this move is not surprising. Even if the CDU chairman improved his proposal on Tuesday, many questions remain unanswered. Should there be a nationwide night-time exit restriction in order to drastically reduce the number of private contacts? How should the home office called for by virologists be enforced against the economy? Will so many citizens actually be vaccinated in two to three weeks that such a lockdown could be lifted? And would – unlike after previous Corona summits – all countries pull together, as Laschet promises?

The first reactions of other prime ministers cast strong doubts. Until their unity is secured internally and in advance, Laschet’s demand for bringing forward the conference of prime ministers by a few days is pointless. Otherwise the meeting will end even more disastrously than last time.