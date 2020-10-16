DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – In the fight against the corona pandemic, according to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), a so-called lockdown with schools and daycare closings like in spring must be prevented “with all our might”. But reducing the number of contacts is “the most important thing”, said Laschet on Friday in Düsseldorf.

At the same time, Laschet welcomed the fact that more and more federal states were dropping the ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas. This is an "important relief" for the health authorities. Because that would mean that the Corona test capacities would no longer be used for "free testing"