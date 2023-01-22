Home page politics

No more power struggles over the chancellor candidacy: According to Armin Laschet, the Union has learned from 2021. © IMAGO / Future Image



The power struggle between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder not only kept the Union in suspense in 2021. Now Laschet calls for improvement.

Munich – 2021 must not be repeated. According to Armin Laschet, the CDU and CSU have to write behind their ears what, from a purely practical point of view – without the invention of a time machine – is anyway an impossibility. He is not concerned either with the management that needs improvement during the third and fourth corona waves or with failed Russia policy. But to prepare for the next federal election.

Specifically: the selection of a candidate for chancellor. In the run-up to the most recent federal election, which was a disaster for the CDU and CSU and led to the departure from the government bank after 16 years, the two applicants Laschet and Markus Söder did not exactly cover themselves with fame. The internal disputes – even after the then CDU chairman had won the power struggle against the CSU leader – probably played their part in the Union’s historically poor performance.

Laschet on the Chancellor question at the Union: “New procedure is necessary”

To ensure that this does not happen again in 2025 and in the more distant future, Laschet warns in the New Osnabrück newspaper: “It is necessary for the Union to develop a new procedure for how it wants to select its candidate for chancellor in the future.” The former Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and current member of the Bundestag concludes from his own experience: “The procedure that two party leaders meet and discuss it with each other , is obviously the wrong one.”

After the election defeat, the CDU accused Söder of having weakened Laschet with public statements. The Bavarian father seemed to enjoy higher popularity among the population than Laschet. Even at a turbulent meeting of the parliamentary group, the franc was given good chances – even if the CDU has significantly more MPs than its sister party. Ultimately, however, the decision was made in the party presidium, where Laschet had more supporters.

Not always going in the same direction: The Union Chancellor candidacy candidates Armin Laschet (left) and Markus Söder did not always cut a good figure in 2021. © IMAGO / Sven Simon



Chancellor question at the Union: Merz could compete – or does Söder try again?

In the end, both frontmen emerged stricken from this week-long bickering about the chancellor candidate choice. Above all, the action harmed the Union.

“The situation from 2021 could occur again, so it is wise to agree on a path well before the next federal election,” emphasizes Laschet. After all, Friedrich Merz is a new man at the head of the CDU. Söder has now ruled out a future move from Munich to Berlin several times, but similar things could be heard from his camp in 2021 before he then threw his hat into the ring as usual. So another bang within the Union cannot be ruled out.

Laschet therefore makes it clear: “We have all made it in the Union that 2021 must not be repeated.” (mg)