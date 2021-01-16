BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – With the state elections in March in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to the words of the new CDU chairman Armin Lasdchet, no preliminary decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor should be made. “Of course not. Everyone knows that the state elections take place under very special circumstances,” said Laschet on Saturday evening in the Internet format “Bild live”. This applies to both Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

He wants to clarify the question of the Union parties’ candidacy for chancellor after the two elections together with CSU boss Markus Söder, as Laschet had already made clear. It should be decisive who has the best chances in the Bundestag election in September. It also depends on “who governs well,” he said at “Bild” ./ and / DP / mis