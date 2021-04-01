The Union will not present its election program until the summer. Armin Laschet has already sketched the main features. He envisions the role of a maker. For the country and for yourself.

Munich / Berlin – Armin Laschet has been talking for almost ten minutes when he reaches deep into the toolbox of the symbolism and pulls out an initially inconspicuous tool. This time, it is not his father’s miner’s brand that he used to emphasize his reliability and down-to-earthness at the party congress, but rather his mouth and nose protection. A simple FFP2 mask *. A year ago, the CDU * chairman recalls, people had to “beg” for them because they were hardly made in Germany any more. “We were dependent on a country like China *.”

With Laschet at the helm, as party leader and chancellor, something like this should never happen again – that is the message. He wants to make Germany and Europe the “pharmacy of the world” again, as it used to be, before a few cents savings were the reason to relocate production to Asia. Above all, however, he wants to get the country on track as a whole. The 20s should be “a decade of modernization”.

Laschet in election campaign mode: The CDU’s concrete election program is still a long way off

At first sight this morning in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus it is about participation. In addition to party members, associations, social groups and citizens without a party book should also be able to participate in the CDU election program. This campaign kicked off on Tuesday.

First and foremost, however, the appointment is about sketching in which direction Laschet wants to steer the CDU. While the SPD and the Greens have already presented their ideas, the Christian Democrats have so far owed a lot. The prospect of a specific election program in the summer is not enough. Especially not for Laschet, who wants to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

Laschet in election campaign mode: “There mustn’t be a ‘business as usual'”

The NRW Prime Minister therefore speaks a lot about change, innovation and new beginnings. He suggests a digital ministry at the federal level and warns of “ideological left experiments” against which the Union must be a bulwark. Germany should become “hydrogen country number one in the world”, make steel production CO2-neutral and have to leave the well-trodden paths: “There must be no such thing as ‘keep it up’.

This is a curious sentence from his mouth, because Laschet in particular was often referred to as the embodiment of this motto. But at a time when pandemic management is blatantly weak, from vaccine procurement to communication between the federal government and the federal states, he knows that every word he takes is understood as a signal. “We will change that, we will do better,” he says: “I personally vouch for that.”

Laschet in campaign mode: Söder has already opened the duel

The decision of who will lead the Union in the election will soon be made. It’s about everything, as can be seen from the fact that shortly before Laschet’s appearance several CDU MPs openly spoke out in favor of Markus Söder and Angela Merkel criticized Laschet by name for his Corona policy. Söder did not fail to highlight this on Tuesday *. He feels it is “very strange when the CDU chairman argues with the CDU chancellor six months before the election *”.

At the end of the meeting, it is not quite the entire breadth of society that Armin Laschet talks to about sustainable politics. A school founder and director is connected to him, a start-up entrepreneur, the managing director of the drugstore chain dm, which has independently set up Corona test stations, and – actually classic SPD clientele – a union boss. All doers, just like Laschet sees himself. And how he wants to be seen above all. (mbe) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA