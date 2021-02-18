Politicians should not constantly “invent” new limit values. Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis analyzes a bang with which Armin Laschet makes his claim to the candidacy for chancellor clear.

Munich – Armin Laschet has been chairman of the CDU for over four weeks, and his party has been waiting impatiently for the first position of their new boss to be determined. Now it is there, and with a bang: You shouldn’t, says Laschet, “keep inventing new limit values ​​to prevent life from happening again”. And one should not “treat citizens like underage children”. The only thing missing was the greetings to the Chancellery and the Munich State Chancellery.

Laschet is considered programmatically pale, he is the opposite of a charismatic. But he’s close to people. More empathically than Merkel and Söder, he felt the exhaustion of many citizens after almost four months of lockdown. And he has registered the fact that his Munich rival was entering dangerous territory in the struggle for the candidacy for chancellor, when he finally showed sympathy for the strict “no-covid” strategy (probably also to stand out from Laschet). But with this foray, the Bavarian lion fell into the trap.

Comment on Laschet: Spring could be the time for the CDU boss

The seasonal logic speaks for the NRW state chief. The winter with the very present corona dangers was Söder’s time. But now spring is just around the corner, then summer comes with the (hopefully) falling incidence values, and the vulnerable old people will soon be vaccinated. If the much-touted mutant wave does not take place, then it will certainly not be a wave of gratitude for the lockdown policy that rolls through the country next. Rather, whether justified or not, in view of the immense collateral damage the question will have to be asked whether it really would have required such tough measures.

After a year of pandemic, many desperate people are no longer looking for a warner. But politicians who show perspectives. The often underestimated human catcher from Aachen recognized this and took his chance. It will be difficult to catch him in the K-race.

List of rubric lists: © Marcel Kusch / dpa / Marcus Schlaf