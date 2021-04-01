If you want power, if you want to shape Germany, you have to become Chancellor. Laschet has the ambitions. But Söder taunts. What the CDU chief does not like.

Düsseldorf / Munich – Armin Laschet or Markus Söder: Who is trying to be a candidate for chancellor? The sound is already getting rougher. Söder versus Laschet, so to speak. Or is it: Lash against Söder?

The relationship between the two has long been divided. In public they like to emphasize how friendly they are on the phone, how they sometimes joke, appearing at each other’s book presentations and working closely together as prime ministers. But in terms of content, they always differ in the fight against the corona pandemic.

Most recently, the Chancellor came into focus around her taunts. When asked by the moderator, Angela Merkel made it clear that “Anne Will” was one of the federal states that she criticized. The federal-state agreements would not be implemented consistently enough if the number of corona infections rose. While Laschet then defended his measures, CSU boss Söder stood directly in line with the Chancellor. The “emergency brake” must be implemented, Merkel is right with her concern and her assessment of the corona development.

Union before the decision on K question: Söder finds the dispute between Laschet and Merkel “very strange”

On Tuesday the next sentence in the direction of Laschet: At a press conference, Söder said he found it “very strange when the CDU chairman argues with the CDU chancellor six months before the election”. Laschet did not fail to hear that.

In the evening his opportunity to counter comes directly. Laschet has taken a seat next to Markus Lanz. According to the moderator, he is the guest “who is under incredible pressure at the moment”. Lanz takes up Merkel’s statement again in detail, Laschet goes back into defense mode. The journalist wants to know how badly it hit him and why the Chancellor was citing him of all people. “In such a pandemic, in such a crisis, there has to be a different accent on a small detail between a CDU leader and a chancellor,” says Laschet.

Markus Lanz speaks to CDU leader Laschet on Merkel’s and Söder’s statements

Lanz turns to Munich, to Söder’s statement. He quotes a sentence that he had recently read: “He smells it when someone is shot.” ​​When Laschet puts down his glass, he only replies briefly: “Yes, it is not appropriate either. And, I have such a good relationship … “, but does not bring this thought to an end, which is why Lanz asks:” You have a good relationship with …? “Laschet intervenes:” If the CSU is always so good at the Chancellor had treated like the CDU regional associations and I would have done, we would have been spared a lot. “

Lanz repeats Söder’s statements. That it is just not a good thing if the CDU boss and chancellor “mangle” each other so shortly before the federal election that the Bavarian Prime Minister certainly does not say this by chance. Laschet, seemingly irritated, repeatedly reaches for the glass, replies: “That is true.” And remains silent.

Laschet on “Markus Lanz”: “I would never give others advice on what to do”

Lanz does not want to leave him alone: ​​“How do you like that?” Laschet: “I think it is completely inappropriate to make any party-political games or taunts around this pandemic. I haven’t and will not do this in all this year. It is about factual positions, we are struggling to find the right path. ”He adds:“ This is not a party-political question and so I don’t think it’s great when you try to score points on it. ”In the end, Laschet just shakes his head again with glass in hand: “Do you think I’ll answer each of these taunts and hits? This is about the matter for me. ”With the results, which country got through the pandemic, NRW is not among the worst countries,“ to put it very carefully ”. “And I would never give advice to others about what to do. That’s the way it is. ”Every prime minister cares about his country, he doesn’t need any instruction from others.

Not only Markus Lanz gets the impression that Laschet has been touched: “No! … That this is not nice, that it does not help, that it does not help the fight against pandemics, if we do not speak politically with one voice, is absolutely clear. ”That in turn, Söder has to listen to now. (cibo)

