It’s an election campaign. CDU boss Armin Laschet speaks in an interview about his height – and about the fact that he “sees through” Markus Söder.

Düsseldorf – Unusual choice of words for the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. And just as allusive as Markus Söder, who let out certain undertones against Armin Laschet on “Markus Lanz” (ZDF). The CDU boss Laschet thinks his CSU colleague Söder is “crazy” – but also respectable. Laschet said that in an interview with the Time magazine from April 6th.

Laschet pays tribute to Söder: “He’s awesome. But the craziest? “

When asked whether Söder was “the craziest”, Laschet replied: “He is crazy. But the crassest one? ”About his relationship with Söder, Laschet said:“ We know, we see through and we value each other. ”Like Söder, Laschet * is considered a possible candidate for chancellor of the Union. In the meantime, there are increasing signs as to which of the two could become it.

As for his height, Laschet compared himself with previous Chancellors: “172. Gerhard Schröder * was and Helmut Schmidt * was the same size, that’s how I read. ”

In the interview, Laschet also spoke about his external impact – also in comparison to the Greens * boss Robert Habeck (who will soon decide who will be the candidate for chancellor). When asked whether it was an advantage “that – in contrast to Robert Habeck – no one has ever accused you of being too sexy”, Laschet replied: “Cheek! Well, like Robert Habeck, of course, nobody is north of the Alps at all. Otherwise I am quite satisfied with my effect. ”I also reported on that fr.de.

Survey on the K question: Baerbock depends on Habeck

In the “trend barometer” of this Wednesday, Laschet’s CDU together with the CSU only got 27 percent – closely followed by the Greens with 23 percent. In the inner-party K question, party leader Annalena Baerbock has evidently outstripped her co-chairman Habeck, she was in front of him. At least according to the “trend barometer”, which the Forsa Institute creates for RTL / n-tv.

Against a Union candidate Söder, Baerbock would therefore get 20 percent approval, Habeck 19 percent. Against a candidate Laschet, Baerbock would achieve 23 percent and Habeck 22 percent. Forsa interviewed 1,501 people from March 30 to April 1 for the survey. According to the institute, the margin of error in the survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.