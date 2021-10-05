fromFabian Mueller conclude

The rumors should now be confirmed: The previous Transport Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, is to succeed Armin Laschet as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Update from October 5th, 7:05 p.m .: On Tuesday evening, Armin Laschet recommended the previous Transport Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, as his successor at the head of the state government and the state CDU. He announced this after a special meeting.

At a press conference, Laschet described his possible successor as a “doer”. Wüst already has “a lot of political experience for his young age”, and he would also make “smart, forward-looking politics”. With him, the CDU is continuing a “continuity” in North Rhine-Westphalia, said Laschet.

Wüst is to be elected as the new Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia on October 27th. CDU parliamentary group leader Bodo Löttgen announced on Tuesday evening that this date would be sought. That would be one day after the constituent session of the Bundestag. The coalition partner FDP has already signaled approval of the procedure.

Laschet’s successor in North Rhine-Westphalia is probably certain – now there is no turning back

First report from October 5th: Düsseldorf – After the worst result in federal elections in the history of the CDU / CSU, the Christian Democrats are now settling the successor to Armin Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia. Last week it was leaked that the NRW Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst is the most promising candidate for the post of NRW Prime Minister, but the CDU / CSU initially denied it. Well confirmed that Southgerman newspaper the rumors about the Laschet successor and invokes “districts of the state CDU”.

NRW transport minister is to succeed Laschet as prime minister

The previous transport minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (46) is to take on three important tasks in the future: In addition to the office of Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, Wüst will also be head of the state party and the top candidate for the upcoming state elections in May 2022. Multiple sources of the Süddeutsche Zeitung confirmed that Armin Laschet wants to make a corresponding recommendation on Tuesday afternoon to the state board and the CDU state parliamentary group. Wüst should not be one of the confidants of the former federal candidate Laschet, his political course is described as economically liberal and more conservative than that of his predecessor. Wüst receives support from the Junge Union and the party’s economic wing, among others.

Hendrik Wüst: It has now become known from CDU circles that the former NRW Transport Minister Laschet is to be successor as Prime Minister (archive picture). © Political Moments / Imago

Armin Laschet counted? Exploratory talks are ongoing

The pressure on Armin Laschet is growing. Despite the catastrophic result of the CDU / CSU, the Union is currently in exploratory talks with the FDP and the Greens about a possible Jamaica alliance. It is already certain that Armin Laschet will give up his post as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. The post of party leader is also up for debate, and the Junge Union has already called for his resignation. According to a recent survey, 68 percent of those questioned would like Laschet to resign from all of his offices.

The exploratory talks of the Union are also not going ideally: After the talks between the FDP and CDU / CSU on Sunday, the Liberals criticized the fact that some of the content was not treated confidentially and leaked to the media. That in turn irritated the Greens. From the point of view of the federal chairman of the Greens, Cem Özdemir, this is a “sign of internal management problems”. The Greens and the Union will meet on Tuesday for a discussion.