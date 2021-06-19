ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

An election campaign triad for young people? YouTuber Rezo’s plans were well advanced. But Union chancellor candidate Laschet canceled.

Berlin – CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has apparently rejected YouTube star Rezo. CDU and Rezo – a combination that is not the first time that it shines brightly in the news turmoil. The YouTuber had attracted nationwide attention in 2019 with his “Destruction of the CDU”.

Now, according to his own statements, he wanted to organize a chancellor triumph with the journalist Tilo Jung (“Young and Naive”). According to Rezo, the idea met with approval from the Greens and the SPD. Only Laschet is said to have withdrawn after several weeks of reflection. “That killed the thing,” Rezo announced on his YouTube channel. The matter is not dead on Twitter. The hashtag “LaschetKneift” is currently trending there.

Rezo spoke about the incident on his channel “Renzo”, on which the 28-year-old shares the highlights of his Twitch livestreams. In the 14-minute video, he explains the background to his idea of ​​an election campaign event for a young audience. Rezo was recently also heavily criticized with the federal government’s corona policy.

Laschet rejection of Youtuber Rezo: But no campaign duel for young audiences – Twitter outraged

“For example, I had a great conversation with Robert Habeck,” Rezo begins his “behind the scenes” explanation. Jung came up to him with the idea of ​​moderating a debate between Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet on YouTube and Twitch. A 90-minute format was envisaged, in which a few, selected topics should be “in depth”. The YouTube platform reacted enthusiastically to the proposal – the live streaming video portal Twitch also supported it. As a media partner you have Time online can win – that wanted to make its editorial rooms available.

As a result, invitations were issued to the Chancellor candidate. The SPD and the Greens have signaled that they are ready for it – should Armin Laschet agree. In a phone call, the YouTuber says, the CDU politician said he would think twice. Thereupon: the rejection. Rezo’s verdict: If you look for Generation Z and the Millennials “don’t even take an evening, then I think that’s a bad sign.”

“LaschetKneift” on Twitter – users reacted disappointed when Laschet rejected Rezo and Tilo Jung

“My sons are both angry, they didn’t like Laschet before, but they find the rejection of the chancellor duel to rezo and #tilojung very poor. That would have been a duel, which both would have watched, “commented a Twitter user. Also a Time online-Editor reacts: “I would have liked to have seen and accompanied. It’s a shame that #LaschetKneift “.

CSU politician and digital minister Dorothee Bär saw the situation very differently. “It is extremely commendable that Armin Laschet does not accept an offer from two men – without at least 50% women!” She tweeted with a wink emoji. “Although the female moderators would not have howled loudly if they had been canceled,” she added. Under the post, however, there were references to an appearance by Laschet, in which a women’s quota had obviously not played a role.

The German Association of Journalists also spoke up on Twitter and said: “Rezo discussion can reach young people who do not read the newspaper. It’s hard to understand why #LaschetKneift. ”Other users refer to the demographic situation in the upcoming federal election in autumn. According to statistics from the Federal Returning Officer, the under-30 age group makes up less than 15 percent of those eligible to vote. (aka)