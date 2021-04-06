S.e time has passed since Easter Vigil: by Pentecost, the CDU and CSU want to have decided who will lead the Union as candidate for chancellor in the federal elections. Now, of course, there will be more urgent questions every day as to what the two parties actually want to wait for. That a roar comes from heaven and the Holy Spirit tells the Christian people in the Union who should do it?

A little enlightenment certainly wouldn’t hurt. What was planned as an orderly handover of power from Merkel to her successor threatens to end with a total write-off: the loss of the Chancellery.

The fact that the SPD is even more consumptive in the polls is no longer any consolation. For the first time it seems possible that the Greens could lead a federal government and send the Union into the opposition. For the CDU in particular, that would be the GAU.

How did it come to this? Reasons for this can already be found in older decisions from the Merkel era. Then Corona came over Germany. The crisis manager bonus that the Chancellor and the CDU originally enjoyed turned into a penalty. The Union is feeling the most displeasure with the pandemic and the breakdowns in combating it.

Söder and Laschet collide

To make matters worse, the CDU and CSU are now also doing what voters do not appreciate about parties: They argue. Not as loud as in the refugee crisis, but recognizable. And that in the questions that are currently bothering the republic the most: What about the pandemic policy? And: who will be the candidate for chancellor, i.e. possibly the next chancellor?

The two party leaders collide in both areas. Laschet has long been part of the “team opening” in matters of Corona, Söder saw himself as the leader of the “team caution” from the start.

So far, only Laschet has publicly declared that he wants to become Chancellor. But hardly anyone doubts that Söder would give up his beloved place in Bavaria if he could swap it for the even more powerful place in Berlin. If he didn’t want that, he could have said long ago that Laschet should do it.

Is Söder waiting for worse times?

By postponing the decision to the long bench between Easter and Whitsun, Söder is suspected of waiting for even worse times and surveys for the CDU.

Because even the most powerful man in Bavaria, tempered by the fight on his way to the top, cannot crown himself candidate for chancellor alone. To do this, he needs the larger sister party. Laschet, like Merkel and Kohl once, would have to renounce the candidacy.

19 years ago, Merkel had no choice but to serve Stoiber the candidacy at the Wolfratshausen breakfast – the powerful men in the CDU did not believe that they could win the election. She then lost Stoiber.

Some are already nervous

Laschet is stronger than Merkel back then. None of today’s grandees has fled him yet. But the backbenchers, whose mandates would be jeopardized in an election debacle, are already nervous. Some remember the old Savior Merz, others a new one: Brinkhaus.

But if the surveys “of course play a role”, if Laschet renounced the Union, it would not be able to ignore the man from whom this quote comes. The Franconian strongman, who whirls around every stage that presents itself as a bundle of energy, is attributed more potential to the audience than to any other Union politician – apart from the outgoing Chancellor, whose blessing Söder asks to be on the safe side.

The candidate must now be baptized as soon as possible. Otherwise, in every utterance by Söder, Laschet and Merkel, whether on pandemic policy or on asparagus cultivation, a deceit with regard to the choice of candidates will be suspected or already recognized.

What else is coming to light in the CSU?

The Union must of course avoid the appearance of being divided if it does not want to further deteriorate its chances of winning the election in September.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



But who will get the better result, Laschet or Söder? Half a year before an election in which many voters only make their decision in the dressing room, that cannot be said for sure. Söder, too, could, see Strauss and Stoiber, end up as a loser. Who knows what else the virus will come up with – and what will be brought to light in the CSU.

Incidentally, if Söder managed the sensational lion jump to Berlin, even he could end up there as a bedside rug. The head of what is probably the smallest coalition party threatened to constantly have to negotiate compromises between the vigorous Greens, a depressed CDU and perhaps the FDP.

But now the agreement between Söder and Laschet is needed first. After that, no less important, the CDU and CSU must uncompromisingly support the chosen candidate. Otherwise Germany will soon not be ruled by Laschet or Söder, but by Baerbock or Habeck. And then things would really go well in the Union too.