50 CDU members of the Bundestag demand that the joint CDU and CSU parliamentary group be involved in the decision on the Union’s candidate for chancellor. In this way, in the competition between the undeclared candidates, the CDU chairman Armin Laschet and the CSU boss Markus Söder, a procedure would be used that in 1979 led the then CSU applicant Franz Josef Strauss to the CDU candidate Ernst Albrecht , could displace. The 50 signatories of the list, which is available to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, include the chairman of the European Committee Gunther Krichbaum, the economic political group spokeswoman Saskia Ludwig and the head of the SME parliamentary group, Christian von Stetten.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

In the joint declaration, the MPs demand that before the decision on the common candidate for chancellor of the Union “it is discussed in a cross-party parliamentary group meeting of the CDU and CSU and, if in doubt, a decision is made.”

One of the signatories told the FAS that in his opinion the demand for a vote in the group could be read as a signal of support for Markus Söder. This view is also shared in the CSU. There it says that a vote in the Union parliamentary group could be risky for Laschet. If he only just won, it could lead to his going into the federal election campaign damaged. That in turn jeopardized not only his victory in September but also his position as CDU leader and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. Therefore, the prospect of a vote in the group could help to persuade him to resign.