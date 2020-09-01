North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet sees himself at an advantage in the race for the CDU chairmanship and is also optimistic about the Union’s candidacy for chancellor.

Düsseldorf / Munich – The fight for the has been going on for several months CDU chairmanship and with it the best chances of getting the Candidacy for Chancellor of the union. Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen * are the names of the candidates to succeed CDU-Boss Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Lash is confident of victory in the race for party leadership and is also optimistic about the candidacy for chancellor. He is convinced that his political course for the union would be more promising than that of CSU boss Markus Söder.

Armin Laschet is optimistic about the candidate for chancellor for the Union

In an interview with the “Image on Sunday “ explained Lash, that the Bundestag election will be a battle for the middle. “Both the SPD candidate for chancellor and the Greens are striving towards the center. The Union must get its approval there. I can contribute something convincing, ”he affirmed NRW Prime Minister.

Laschets biggest competitor for the Candidacy for Chancellor for the union is the Bavarian Prime Minister Söder. Of the CSUBoss has been enjoying the polls since corona-Crisis growing in popularity. “I am pleased that Markus Söder has made the CSU stronger again,” explained Lash and added: “During the crisis I made decisions that were right, effective and also proportionate for my state of North Rhine-Westphalia.” The Prime Minister North Rhine-Westphalia believes that such a political style and content will ultimately convince.

Armin Laschet: “Germany needs a clear course for the new decade”

When asked if he Söder the Chancellery I trust, answered Lash: “Every good Prime Minister has the tools to become a chancellor, of course.” With a view to one Candidacy for Chancellor the native of Aachen argued that as Prime Minister he leads a country with 18 million people. “We have unleashed the economy of bureaucracy, improved education and strengthened internal security with a clear zero-tolerance course against lawbreakers. Germany also needs a clear course for the new decade, ”said so Lash.

Laschet sees himself in the race for the CDU chairmanship at an advantage

In the race for the CDU chairmanship sees himself Lash also at an advantage. As Prime Minister of a large country, he brings a lot of practical government experience and successful political action. Lash teased in the direction of his competitors Merz and Röttgen: “In addition, there is an important criterion for the delegates with a view to our chances in the federal election: Who of the candidates has already successfully contested and won an election?” Kramp-Karrenbauer now expressed alarm. She fears a “ruinous” struggle for him CDU chairmanship and no longer believes in an amicable solution.

Last posed Lash on a telling photo and earned bitter ridicule. Waddled in mid-August Söder the NRW Prime Minister publicly.