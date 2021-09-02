fromPatrick Mayer conclude

CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet hands out against Olaf Scholz and party colleague Angela Merkel. The reaction of the SPD is not long in coming.

Munich / Berlin – It was supposed to be a favor. At least it looked like it. The Chancellor actually did not want to interfere in the election campaign. Angela Merkel (CDU) affirmed this for months. But then the (still) head of government was able to see how her party and with her candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet lost percentage point by percentage point in the polls for the federal election in 2021.

Bitter: At the beginning of September, the Union with Laschet at the top threatened to fall below the 20 percent. How far this is from one’s own claim, describes the thesis of CSU boss Markus Söder from the spring that the Union should actually be about attacking the 35 percent in a federal election.

CDU before the federal election in 2021: Angela Merkel helps Armin Laschet – who criticizes the Chancellor

Angela Merkel was also in attack mode on Tuesday (August 31) when she let SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz know: “With me as Chancellor, there would never be a coalition with the left. In that context it is simply the case that there is a huge difference for the future of Germany between him and me. “

For this, the federal government must also move with the federal finance minister.

Background: At this point in time, the SPD had overtaken the Union in favor of the electorate, according to several polls. Scholz – on the up – let the criticism rebound, said in the SWR, “as a former federal chairman of the CDU you should give this answer”. Merkel’s election campaign maneuver? Speculation. But then it happened: On the same day, Laschet wadded off the Chancellor, the one who obviously wanted to support him.

Specifically: On Wednesday (September 1), the CDU boss called for more all-day places at elementary schools, which are of central importance for the compatibility of family and work. “Unfortunately, we have hardly made any progress here for months because the federal and state governments cannot agree on the financing,” Laschet said Daily mirror. “I say in no uncertain terms: We owe it to the parents in our country that there is finally an agreement. Children and families had to bear a lot of burdens in the pandemic. “

In the video: Bundestag election – Olaf Scholz and SPD remain the strongest force in Forsa survey

He now expects from all sides “that we will now approach each other constructively – for the parents and above all for the children in our country,” said the 60-year-old from the Rhineland and said to Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz: “You have to work for that too.” move the federal government with the federal finance minister. ”

Laschet rumbled loudly Daily mirror Further: “The knot must now be torn through, a result must be found by the mediation committee on Monday, which the Bundestag and Bundesrat can decide in this legislative period.” The members of the Bundestag from the parliamentary groups are busy with election campaigns in their constituencies. On top of that.

Armin Laschet’s criticism of CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz – the SPD man is amazed

Again Daily mirror continues, the parliamentary managing director of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, was amazed at Laschet’s demand. In his opinion, the federal union in particular does not support this project enough. “The chairman of the CDU is cordially invited to contribute to the implementation of this central SPD project from the coalition agreement,” Schneider is quoted in the report: “When I last looked, the CDU was still involved in the government coalition in the federal government. But then I also expect the support of his parliamentary group. In any case, the SPD stands for good educational opportunities and a better work-life balance. ” (pm)