The hot phase in the fight for the CDU party leadership is approaching. On Saturday, the candidates will answer the Junge Union’s questions – live from 6 p.m.

Armin Laschet *, Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz want them Young Union convince yourself.

convince yourself. On Saturday evening they stand together on a stage.

At the beginning of December, a party conference is to be held on the new CDU chairman decide.

decide. This news ticker is updated regularly.

CDU party chairmanship: Norbert Röttgen’s pitch comes last at the Junge Union

Update from October 17th, 6.40 p.m.: Norbert Röttgen (CDU) sees Germany not prepared for the coming shocks and changes. “We have to bring the people together, we really have to internalize sustainability and not just talk about it.” Germany would face even more European responsibility. “We need a politics of the modern center. We are in a break of epochs, we have to shape this time. We want to be ahead, we have a responsibility, also for Europe, ”said Röttgen. “The CDU has to be different if it wants to stay what it is – a people’s party. ”To do this, you have to become younger, more feminine, have courage, and be interested. We need credibility and competence – ecological credibility. And the will to renew. “

He was in the Young Union grown up. And want to renew the party with her. Röttgen’s speech was exactly five minutes.

CDU party chairmanship: Friedrich Merz follows with his pitch at the Junge Union

Update from October 17th, 6:35 p.m.: In terms of economic and financial policy, one must come out of the crisis, said Friedrich Merz (CDU), but not against ecology, but with it Ecology. You need one for that Technology and start-up offensivebecause the country has become too slow. Besides the CDU, there is one more Christian Democratic European party – the CDU must therefore remain strong in Europe.

“We need a new one Intergenerational contract. This country can no longer live at the expense of the younger generation, ”said Merz. He wants to strengthen training and entrepreneurship. His speech was a few seconds too short and sounded a little fresher than Laschet’s.

CDU party chairmanship: Armin Laschet starts the pitch at the Junge Union

Update from October 17, 6:27 p.m.: “We now have to prevent society from falling apart,” many would say. Armin Laschet says: “I’ll do that. Every day. By fighting the pandemic. ”You also have to keep an eye on the economic consequences. “We’ll do that,” says Armin Laschet (CDU) also to. The topic of the twenties is that Climate protection – by getting out of the Brown and hard coal he does that too. Another big topic is that digitalization – NRW has fast internet in schools and its own digital ministry. Also to the Intergenerational justice must be thought. We can’t today Debt do at the expense of the future generation. In NRW there were no more new debts before the Corona crisis, the newly taken on debts would have to be repaid with obligation. Other important topics for him that he is already advancing: A streamlining of the bureaucracy and internal security.

Regarding the CDU party he stresses that the young parliamentary group must be further strengthened – as the leader of the party, he would also become one Renewal of functions (further) enable. The moderator emphasizes that Laschet’s speech was two minutes too long.

Update from October 17, 6:23 p.m.: The order is drawn: Armin Laschet begins, Friedrich Merz follows, and at the end Norbert Röttgen follows.

Update from October 17th, 6:04 pm: The event at the Junge Union begins with a so-called pitch – each of the candidates will summarize in a five-minute speech what they stand for. The order will be drawn by lot.

Update from October 17th, 1:18 p.m .: Jens Spahn sees new surveys in front of the actual applicants for the CDU party chairmanship. Also the chairman of the Junge Union, Tilman Kuban, praises the qualities of the health minister, who has so far kept a low profile in the race.

“It’s no secret that I have a lot of confidence in Jens Spahn and also within the Young Union very many consider him a very outstanding politician, the face of ours young generation also in the federal government ”, said Kuban on Saturday in the“ Morgenecho ”of the WDR. “That is why I hope that, regardless of the constellation, it will continue to play an important role in the next few years.” That applies regardless of who in the end CDU chief becomes.

Race for CDU party leadership: Spahn more popular than Merz, Laschet and Röttgen

Update from October 17th, 10:01 a.m .: The man with the best cards among the citizens does not appear tonight: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn is one survey of the Kantar Institute for the Funke media group (Saturday) currently the preferred candidate for the CDU party chairmanship. 22 percent would most likely trust him good boss to become the party. But at the moment Spahn is not applying directly for the post, but is running in a team with NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet. But the wishes are also growing among the Union supporters that Spahn step out of the second row.

At the Eve can at least Laschet at an appearance at the Young Union show what it stands for. Together with Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen he will 6 p.m. stand on a stage and answer questions from the Union’s youngsters (see first report from October 16, 5:35 p.m.). The survey also presents new figures for these three candidates: 19 percent most likely trust the Merz office, 17 percent see Laschet as a good chairman and 8 percent see Röttgen as an external expert.

In a way, the question depends on who is newer CDU chief will, also together with who leads the Union in the election campaign for the federal election. However, among those surveyed in the Kantar survey, Markus Söder (CSU) is most likely to believe that he will be a good chancellor, as other surveys have shown. Behind him land the CDU candidates Merz, Spahn, then Laschet and finally Röttgen.

Merz, Röttgen, Laschet: Candidates for the CDU party chairmanship present themselves to the Junge Union

First report from October 16, 5:35 p.m .: Berlin – The competition for the CDU party chairmanship become: That was the announcement of the outgoing federal chairmen Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer after talking to the three candidates a few months ago. The ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet and outside expert Norbert Röttgen* should just not fight each other with all means – rather objectively and at eye level.

Because of the Corona pandemic the competition has been rather calm so far. On December 4th the CDU*Party convention vote with 1001 delegates on their future boss. Whether it takes place, however, also depends on the development of the corona case numbers and should be decided at the end of October.

CDU party chairmanship: Laschet, Merz and Röttgen face the questions of the Junge Union

Innovation & digitization, education of the future, sustainability & intergenerational equity – that’s what we ask @ArminLaschet, @_FriedrichMerz u. @n_roettgen on October 17th from 6 p.m. at ours #JUPITCH. Our 2-week member survey begins immediately afterwards. pic.twitter.com/vnQkUKL5xv – JU Germany (@Junge_Union) October 10, 2020

So that the party members can get an idea in the direct encounter of the candidates, there will be an online event on Saturday Young Union (JU) with the three applicants. The format is called “Pitch”, so it should be a short presentation of the ideas and attitudes of all candidates. At 6 p.m. Laschet, Röttgen and Merz answer the questions of the JU members – the three together on stage, the questioners switched on on a screen.

In each five-minute Incoming statements the three applicants should first say what is important to them for the next few years. Whoever speaks first decides the lot on site. After that there are four Subject areas planned: Education of the future, innovation and digital, sustainability and intergenerational justice as well as modern people’s party.

Competition for party chairmanship: Phoenix will broadcast live at 6 p.m. on Saturday

The appearance is among other things by Livestream broadcast on the JU’s social media channels. Also phoenix broadcasts from 6 p.m. live from Berlin.

How well the candidates do is then measured, because then one starts JU member survey to the chairmanship of the federal party, which should last two weeks. “I consider the result of our member survey to be binding for my decision at the CDU federal party conference in December,” said the JU federal chairman Tilman Kuban of the Rheinische Post. A total of 100 JU members will be present at the December party conference.

The Junge Union is one Union from CDU and CSU with over 100,000 members. It is the largest political youth organization in Europe. The three competitors entered the Young Union of North Rhine-Westphalia on. Röttgen, Laschet and Merz have their roots in this federal state, the largest regional association of the CDU.