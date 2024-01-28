Home page politics

From: Moritz Maier

Former candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet wants to bring Israel and its Arab neighbors together. Football stars and FIFA should help in the fight against hatred and agitation.

Berlin – In the midst of the Israel war, Armin Laschet (CDU) and high-ranking figures from politics, business and culture are sending a signal for peace. In a newly founded committee against anti-Semitism and xenophobia, Laschet and Co. are launching three projects that are intended to bring people in Europe and the Middle East together. Sport and school serve as levers in the fight against hate and fake news. In addition, students from Israel and Arab states will contribute to bringing the countries closer together through an unprecedented exchange program.

Laschet (CDU) in the Israel War: Taking German-French rapprochement as a role model

The “Commitee to Counter Antisemitism and Xenophobia” was founded on the initiative of the French Aladdin project and the German Abraham Accords Institute, which Laschet chairs. Both organizations work against extremism and hatred. The idea came about after the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th last year and is intended to set the course for the period after the war. CDU politician Laschet served as a model for the rapprochement between France and Germany after the Second World War.

The initiators met in Berlin to found the new Franco-German reconciliation initiative for Europe and the Middle East. In the photo: (From left) Éric de Rothschild and Leah Pisar from Project Aladdin and Joel Herzog and Armin Laschet from the Abraham Accords Institute. © Abraham Accords Institute/Tobias Koch

From 1945 onwards, the former hereditary enemies established thousands of town partnerships and exchange programs for learning the respective languages. In 1963, Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and President Charles de Gaulle signed the Franco-German Friendship Treaty.

Laschet's idea: think about reconciliation after the war in Israel

“As Jean Monnet recognized in 1943 about Franco-German relations: We cannot change human nature, but we can change people’s behavior, by transforming their actions from confrontation to mutual recognition,” said Laschet at the founding meeting in the German Parliamentary Society in Berlin. The former Federal President Christian Wulff and the former President of the Bundestag Rita Süssmuth also came to this event. The new committee is led by Laschet, Joel Herzog, son of former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, and Leah Pisar from Project Aladdin.

After his failed attempt to become chancellor in 2021, Laschet disappeared from the big stage. The Aachen CDU politician still sits in the Bundestag and is one of the so-called “backbenchers”. Since then, Laschet has made particular efforts to promote German-French friendship and a strong EU. With the new reconciliation initiative, he and his colleagues are launching a project with ambitious goals.

Exchange program in the Middle East as a means of dialogue

“Right then, When war rages, we must not stop working for peace“, says the Aladdin project about their initiative. Specifically, three projects are to be launched in Europe and the Middle East in the future.

Those involved are already preparing a university exchange program in which students and researchers from Israel and six predominantly Muslim countries can spend part of their training abroad, similar to the Erasmus program. In the future, Israeli students should be able to live more easily and with permanent institutions in Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The same applies in the opposite direction. The aim is to strengthen the dialogue between the Jewish and Muslim worlds and to include other Middle Eastern countries in the exchange program in the foreseeable future.

“The most healing remedy against hatred is to get to know the face, the story and the dreams of the other person,” the Abraham Accords Institute tells our editorial team. “The European Union's Erasmus program has brought together students from all member states and allowed them to better understand the culture of their neighbors. Why shouldn’t we also establish such a program between Israel and the Arab world?” The project is scheduled to start this year.

Football stars should become ambassadors against hate and racism

The other ideas are intended to counteract dangerous developments in Europe. Europe must “adapt its efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate speech and play a more active role in promoting peace,” the committee reports.

On the one hand, a partnership with well-known European football clubs and the Fifa planned. Football stars should use sport to provide young people with educational programs against hatred and racism. In addition, Laschet and his colleagues are currently working with the EU and the education ministries of the member states on a training program for teachers. They are intended to teach students how to deal responsibly with disinformation, fake news and hate speech on the Internet.

When the projects will fully come into fruition depends on financing. Those responsible are currently in discussions with European institutions.