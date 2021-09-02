Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet will present his election campaign team on Friday. Among them are some well-known CDU figures as well as his competitor for the party chairmanship.

Berlin – The Union’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, will present a so-called “future team” this Friday morning. The CDU invited to an appropriate date. The members should dem mirrors according to who had first reported on the date, appear more publicly in the last weeks of the election campaign. According to the report, there should be a team of eight.

The terrorism expert Peter Neumann and the former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz are said to belong to him. The found out German press agency on Thursday from party circles.

Laschet introduces campaign team: Neumann and Merz on the list

Neumann should be responsible for the topic of networking internal and external security. At first she had imageNewspaper reports about it. Neumann is director of the International Center for the Study of Radicalization at King’s College London and is considered an expert on Islamist terror. Neumann wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’ve known Armin Laschet since 2016, supported him in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017 and I’m doing it again now. With full conviction. I’ll explain why tomorrow morning. ”

Laschet had said on Tuesday at the economic day of the Economic Council of the CDU that Merz was the “economic and financial face” that would also shape federal politics after the election. Merz was inferior to Laschet in the fight for party leadership.

Laschet introduces the campaign team: Dorothee Bär, Karin Prien and parliamentary deputy Jung are traded

It was also expected that the deputy party chairman Silvia Breher and the education minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Karin Prien, would be part of the team. The portal also reported on this The Pioneer. Also traded were parliamentary deputy Andreas Jung, digital state minister Dorothee Bär, the Saxon state minister for culture, Barbara Klepsch, NRW state minister for integration Serap Guler and music manager Joe Chialo.

A few days ago, Health Minister Jens Spahn called for more to rely on the team behind Laschet. “We have good people who also make up the Union as a team,” said Spahn on TV image. “Whoever chooses CDU and CSU gets (Friedrich) Merz and (Markus) Söder, also Spahn and (Annegret) Kramp-Karrenbauer, also (Carsten) Linnemann and (Karl-Josef) Laumann and also (Dorothee) Bär and (Nadine ) Nice, ”said Spahn. It is the strength of CDU boss Laschet “to be able to put together a team, to be able to have strong minds even in the cabinet in the closest team”.

Video: Election hammer: Laschet brings terrorism experts into the team

Last Monday, Laschet had for the first time linked a central election campaign issue specifically with heads. Four weeks before the federal election, the CDU chairman had the two members of the Bundestag, Andreas Jung and Thomas Heilmann, as well as the young politician Wiebke Winter explain details of an energy paper.

Laschet and the Union are under great pressure. In current surveys, the SPD has overtaken the CDU and CSU with top candidate Olaf Scholz. (dpa / fmü)