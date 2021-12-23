Home page politics

From: Luisa Billmayer

divide

Armin Laschet (CDU) submitted a résumé after his federal election year 2021. © David Young / dpa

How does Armin Laschet view the federal election year 2021? He talked about his handling of failure, the laugh after the flood disaster and his father.

Cologne – Armin Laschet declared at the end of the year of his failed candidacy for chancellor: He doesn’t want to look back. “I’ve gotten used to looking backwards,” Laschet said Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger and quoted “a beautiful saying” from the Fledermaus operetta by Johann Strauss: “Happy is someone who forgets what can no longer be changed.”

Laschet (CDU) takes stock of the election failure: What was so funny about Steinmeier’s speech?

“I would not have thought that I would be useful as an enemy. But it was like that in the election campaign, ”stated Laschet. So far he has always received a lot of recognition in North Rhine-Westphalia for his reconciling political style. Before Armin Laschet took over the CDU federal chairmanship and tried to become Federal Chancellor, he was Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.

He called the laughter in the flood disaster area, which was devastating for the election campaign and spread on social media under the hashtag #laschetlacht, an “annoying incident” that he deeply regrets. “That painted a different picture of me than how people know me. I am an empathetic person, and I was also in the flood, ”said Laschet.

Armin Laschet (CDU) does not want to look back to the past after his failure in the federal election. © David Young / dpa

He was asked again what was so funny about the incident in Erftstadt. As in previous interviews, Laschet did not go into detail: “Someone makes a stupid remark, it’s not worth talking about.” After the flood disaster in the summer, television cameras caught Laschet joking around and laughing during a speech by Federal President Steinmeier. The CDU candidate for Chancellor at the time was heavily criticized for these pictures.

Armin Laschet on his election failure: “Maybe my father suffered the most”

After his failure in the federal election in 2021, Laschet said he received support from his family in particular. “Perhaps my father suffered the most from reading all the breaking news on social media. It took him more than me, ”said Laschet. In the end, however, he “coped with the defeat quite well”. “Life goes on,” added the CDU politician.

Video: CDU members vote: Friedrich Merz becomes the new CDU chairman

Laschet also has advice in the current situation of the CDU, which is now chaired by Friedrich Merz. “We now have to measure the traffic lights by their promises, for example when it comes to accelerating planning,” said Laschet. So far, the SPD and the Greens have always been against it. “The coal phase-out must not be at the expense of security of supply and must be designed in a socially acceptable manner,” Laschet demanded at the same time. (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA