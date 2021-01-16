Comment by Kai Wegner (Berlin-CDU) on the Laschet election: I hope Merz and Röttgen stay on board



“I spoke out in favor of Friedrich Merz, then it is clear that I will of course vote for him too,” Kai Wegner told Tagesspiegel on Saturday. “But even if I had another favorite, I can live very well with Armin Laschet as the new CDU chairman, I also know him very well. I think he will lead well, listen well and manage to bring together the conservative, liberal and social wings of the party.

After this exciting and very fair competition, it has also been shown that all three candidates have many supporters and were able to inspire many people in the country, therefore I hope that Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen will stay on board. Only in this way will the CDU remain the strong party that now leads the federal government. ”

When asked whether it was also clear to him that Armin Laschet would become the Union’s candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal election campaign, Wegner referred to the on Saturday Ambitions of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU): “The CDU does not decide that alone. We also have a strong and very self-confident sister party in Bavaria, and the question of the candidacy for chancellor will have to show that whether Armin Laschet or Markus Söder find more support from the population.“He already has a favorite personally, but won’t reveal it yet,” said Wegner. “I believe that people are interested in completely different things right now: health protection, the situation of doctors and nurses in hospitals, the question of how we can get a fresh start in the economy and secure and create jobs. That should move us as a party with government responsibility now more than the question of the candidate for chancellor. “(Tsp)