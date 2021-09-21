fromAndreas Schmid conclude

The Union’s election campaign is shaped in many places by the Chancellor dispute between Söder and Laschet. An ARD documentary is now tracing the dispute – with statements from both opponents.

Berlin – The SPD ranks several percentage points ahead of the Union in the current polls for the federal election. Why is that? How did the Social Democrats overtake their current government partner? Experts see a reason for the weakening of the CDU and CSU in the hiccup over the chancellor question. The ARD documentary “Ways to Power” now offers a look behind the scenes of the dispute.

Bundestag election: Hick-Hack in the Union – Laschet against Söder and the “internal power struggle”

While the SPD, Olaf Scholz, was the first party to choose a candidate for chancellor, the CDU first fought over the party chairmanship and then over the question of the chancellor. After Laschet was elected CDU leader, CSU party chairman Markus Söder came into play. The Bavarian Prime Minister made “an offer” in April and wanted to become a candidate for Chancellor himself – “less because of me, but more as an obligation for the country,” as Söder emphasized in the film. This was followed by a dispute over the K question, an “internal power struggle”, as Armin Laschet called it against ARD.

On April 12, the CDU bodies unanimously supported Laschet. Your party chairman, who was elected a few weeks ago, is supposed to lead the Union into the first election campaign after the Merkel era. The dispute did not end there, however. Because Söder did not want to give up and carried the power struggle into the joint parliamentary group of CDU and CSU.

Chancellor dispute in the Union: Laschet compares Söder with Strauss

Even members of the CDU then backed Söder, who was more popular in surveys. The Franconian with the image of the power man was only too happy to take up these trends and portrayed himself as the better candidate. Observers recognize parallels with the former CSU leader Franz-Josef Strauss, who failed in the 1980 Bundestag elections because of Helmut Schmidt (SPD) and who throughout his life repeatedly teased the CDU.

Söder is considered an admirer of Strauss. A poster of the native of Munich hung in his youth room. In the film Laschet indirectly compared Söder with Strauss and said: “Franz-Josef Strauss always broadcast: Actually, I am the better, the smarter, stronger and more popular.” With a slight smile on his face, he added – probably with a look in the direction of Söder – added: “That should still happen today.” A clear attack in the direction of the CSU and its party leader.

K-Question of the Union: Söder accepts the result and taunts – the survey puts the CSU boss in a bad light

While after the SPD the Greens also managed to clarify the question of the chancellor, there was still a struggle in the Union. The decision could ultimately only be made by the CDU, “she is the bigger sister,” emphasized Söder at a press conference on April 19. After the debate in the Bundestag faction, Söder announced that he would give in if Laschet received a majority on the CDU board. In the decisive board meeting, Laschet was given the task of leading the Union into the election campaign as a candidate for chancellor. The CSU accepted the result and presented Söder as the “Chancellor candidate of the hearts”.

As a result, Söder teased again and again in the direction of Laschet. He spoke, for example, of the “sleeping car election campaign” and later declared himself a better candidate because he would have scored more percentage points. The population also noticed the poison arrows from Munich. According to a survey, two thirds of German citizens do not consider Söder to be a good Laschet supporter. 66 percent answered in a survey by the Civey Institute for the Augsburg General corresponding. Of the Union supporters, according to the survey, 51 percent think Söder is a good supporter, 34 percent disagree.

Federal election polls: Union overtaken first by the Greens and then by the SPD

The bumpy start to the election campaign did not seem to harm the Union at the time after the decision was made on Laschet. It is true that the CDU and CSU were almost 30 percent below their self-image in April and were heading for the worst Bundestag election result in history (1949: 31.0; 2017: 32.9). But the lead over the SPD was almost 15 percentage points, that of the Greens around eight. In May the tide turned and the Union was suddenly overtaken by the Greens.

While the Union tried to work its way off the Greens in the course of the election campaign, the SPD gained percentage point by percentage point in the summer. In August, the Social Democrats took the lead in the polls – also because of mistakes by Laschet and Green candidate Annalena Baerbock.

According to the current polls for the federal election, the SPD is in the lead with 25 to 27 percent. The CDU / CSU has recently been able to stabilize slightly after an enormous downward trend and ranks at 20 to 22 percent. With 15 to 18 percent, the Greens probably no longer have a chance, if the opinion polls are to be believed, but they are still a long way from giving up. The question is still: Armin Laschet or Olaf Scholz – who will be Germany’s next Chancellor? Markus Söder is not up for election, but he has his own problems with the CSU anyway. The Christian Socials are about to break the five percent hurdle in the federal government. What does that mean? (as)