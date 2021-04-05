Because of the swelling third corona wave, Armin Laschet pleads for quick action and an earlier meeting of the federal and state levels.

Update from April 5, 4.10 p.m.: Armin Laschet has not only spoken out in favor of a “bridge lockdown”, but also for vaccination “under high pressure”. Vaccination remains the most powerful weapon. Before the start of the summer vacation, well over half of Germans will be vaccinated at least once, said the CDU chief on Easter Monday after visiting a vaccination center in the Aachen region. According to the Robert Koch Institute, vaccinated people hardly pose a risk for the spread of the virus. “We want to have 20 percent of all people vaccinated by the end of April,” he said.

Laschet calls for a “bridge lockdown” and a lightning summit with Merkel: “Step up in many areas”

First report from April 5th, 3 p.m .: Aachen / Munich – Armin Laschet * (CDU) has spoken out in favor of a “bridge lockdown” in view of the swelling third Corona * wave and would like to bring forward the Prime Minister’s Conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) *. This is currently scheduled for Monday, April 12th.

Contacts in the private sector, but also in the workplace, should be further reduced, possibly also through exit restrictions, said Laschet on Monday when visiting a vaccination center in Aachen. He spoke of an “exceptional situation” in which quick action was now necessary.

Armin Laschet on the third wave: “We need a bridge lockdown”

Laschet understands a “bridge lockdown” as a lockdown that bridges the time until many people are vaccinated. In view of the current infection situation, it is necessary “that we step up again in many areas and move towards lockdown,” said the CDU federal chairman. In his assessment, he agrees with many Prime Ministers, the Chancellor and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). What is needed now is more speed and clear decisions. The round of prime ministers with Merkel – the MPK – must meet in presence this week. “We must not experience another prime ministerial conference like we did last time. With discussions that lasted for hours, with breaks that lasted for hours, ”Laschet clarified.

Laschet has already mentioned which specific measures could be decided in the course of the “bridge lockdown”. Laschet sees the limitation of private contacts as an important and effective means. Exit restrictions in the evening and night could also be imposed. In addition, it is important to limit the opening of daycare centers and schools to what is necessary, in combination with comprehensive and closely-timed testing.

Laschet’s “bridge lockdown”: fewer contacts, more home office

Another important point for Laschet is the issue of work. “There are still far too many people on the move to work,” said Laschet. In the two to three weeks of the lockdown, the economy must take action and enable employees to work from home. In this regard, the federal government wants to speak to business associations again. In addition, the catering had to be closed, and there had to be a further reduction in the entire leisure area.

Armin Laschet visited the vaccination center in Aachen together with Gernot Marx, President of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi). In view of the increasing number of corona sufferers who need intensive medical care, the association sounded the alarm. Jens Spahn also visited a vaccination center on Monday. In Berlin, the Federal Minister of Health said that the current vaccination rate is not enough to stop the third wave. (afp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

