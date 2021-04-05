Because of the swelling third corona wave, Armin Laschet pleads for quick action and an earlier meeting of the federal and state levels.

Aachen / Munich – Armin Laschet * (CDU) is pushing for a "bridge lockdown" in view of the swelling third Corona * wave and would like to bring forward the Prime Minister's Conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) *. This is currently scheduled for Monday, April 12th. Contacts in the private sector, but also in the workplace, should be further reduced, possibly also through exit restrictions, said Laschet on Monday when visiting a vaccination center in Aachen. He spoke of an "exceptional situation" in which quick action was now necessary.

More soon