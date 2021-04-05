Because of the swelling third corona wave, Armin Laschet pleads for quick action and an earlier meeting of the federal and state levels. The first reactions will follow.

Update from April 5, 8:15 p.m .: Berlin’s governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) has expressed himself critical of the initiative by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) for a “bridge lockdown” and an early top-level discussion by the federal and state governments on the corona crisis * (see first report from April 5th, 3 p.m.). “I think it is still very much unclear what Mr. Laschet means by this,” said Müller this Monday to the ARD capital studio.

During a visit to a vaccination center in Aachen, Laschet had proposed that the Prime Minister’s conference planned for April 12 be brought forward and that a short but tough lockdown should be adopted. “We need another effort for the last few meters,” he demanded.

Müller said: “A bridge lockdown for a transitional period and then with what measures? And that should apply until many people are vaccinated. What does it all mean? So, I think that many of Mr Laschet’s considerations have not yet been concluded, and in this respect I think it makes no sense to come together for a Prime Minister’s conference ahead of schedule. “

Laschet calls for a “bridge lockdown” and a lightning summit with Merkel – the Chancellor is apparently blocking

Update from April 5, 5:15 p.m .: For the early consultations brought up by NRW Prime Minister Laschet about possible further tightening of the corona restrictions (see first report from April 5th, 3 p.m.) there is no appointment yet. Government circles in Berlin now said that the federal government is always ready to advise if it proves necessary. Such a prime ministerial conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel * must be well prepared so that it is essentially clear beforehand which measures should be taken.

A quickly arranged MPK with completely different ideas between the countries should not be allowed to happen again, it said. Therefore, no date has yet been set. The federal and state governments originally planned April 12th as the date for the next joint deliberations.

According to a report by ntv Laschet is said to have pushed for next Thursday as the new date in a phone call with Merkel on this Easter Monday – also with a view to the necessary advance warning time for possible school closings from Monday. However, according to the report, Laschet was apparently unable to convince the Chancellor.

Demand for “bridge lockdown” – Laschet also advocates vaccination “under high pressure”

Update from April 5, 4.10 p.m.: Armin Laschet has not only spoken out in favor of a “bridge lockdown”, but also for vaccination “under high pressure”. Vaccination remains the most powerful weapon. Before the start of the summer vacation, well over half of Germans will be vaccinated at least once, said the CDU chief on Easter Monday after visiting a vaccination center in the Aachen region. According to the Robert Koch Institute, vaccinated people hardly pose a risk for the spread of the virus. “We want to have 20 percent of all people vaccinated by the end of April,” he said.

Laschet calls for a “bridge lockdown” and a lightning summit with Merkel: “Step up in many areas”

First report from April 5th, 3 p.m .: Aachen / Munich – Armin Laschet * (CDU) has spoken out in favor of a “bridge lockdown” in view of the swelling third Corona * wave and would like to bring forward the Prime Minister’s Conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) *. This is currently scheduled for Monday, April 12th.

Contacts in the private sector, but also in the workplace, should be further reduced, possibly also through exit restrictions, said Laschet on Monday when visiting a vaccination center in Aachen. He spoke of an “exceptional situation” in which quick action was now necessary.

Armin Laschet on the third wave: “We need a bridge lockdown”

Laschet understands a “bridge lockdown” as a lockdown that bridges the time until many people are vaccinated. In view of the current infection situation, it is necessary “that we step up again in many areas and move towards lockdown,” said the CDU federal chairman. In his assessment, he agrees with many Prime Ministers, the Chancellor and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). What is needed now is more speed and clear decisions. The round of prime ministers with Merkel – the MPK – must meet in presence this week. “We must not experience another prime ministerial conference like we did last time. With discussions that lasted for hours, with breaks that lasted for hours, ”Laschet clarified.

Laschet has already mentioned which specific measures could be decided in the course of the “bridge lockdown”. Laschet sees the limitation of private contacts as an important and effective means. Exit restrictions in the evening and night could also be imposed. In addition, it is important to limit the opening of daycare centers and schools to what is necessary, in combination with comprehensive and closely-timed testing.

Laschet’s “bridge lockdown”: fewer contacts, more home office

Another important point for Laschet is the issue of work. “There are still far too many people on the move to work,” said Laschet. In the two to three weeks of the lockdown, the economy must take action and enable employees to work from home. In this regard, the federal government wants to speak to business associations again. In addition, the catering had to be closed, and there had to be a further reduction in the entire leisure area.

Armin Laschet visited the vaccination center in Aachen together with Gernot Marx, President of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi). In view of the increasing number of corona sufferers who need intensive medical care, the association sounded the alarm. Jens Spahn also visited a vaccination center on Monday. In Berlin, the Federal Minister of Health said that the current vaccination rate is not enough to stop the third wave. (afp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

