Schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are to return to face-to-face teaching from May 31. Prime Minister Armin Laschet announced this on Wednesday.

Düsseldorf – School children are certainly among the population group that has been hardest hit by the effects of the Corona crisis. Since the beginning of the corona pandemic last spring, it is above all the lack of planning security when and in what framework the children are allowed to come back to schools, which burdens students, teachers and parents equally. In North Rhine-Westphalia this should now come to an end, as Prime Minister and Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) announced on Wednesday in the state parliament in Düsseldorf.

Corona in Germany: Laschet announces – NRW will return to face-to-face teaching from May 31st

All pupils in North Rhine-Westphalia should return to face-to-face classes nationwide from May 31st. Home schooling should therefore be a thing of the past, at least for the time being. As Prime Minister Laschet announced, the regulation should affect all types of schools and come into force if the 7-day incidence remains consistently below the threshold of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

“No screen can replace social contacts, which is why face-to-face teaching is so important,” Laschet explains his decision. The Prime Minister further emphasized that Corona posed a long-term danger, especially for the younger generation, also from a psychosocial point of view. In the current school year, there would be five weeks of face-to-face teaching in NRW before the summer vacation begins for the approximately 2.5 million students.

Corona in NRW: Schoolchildren vaccinations should start before the summer holidays

Laschet also wants to start the first schoolchildren vaccinations in North Rhine-Westphalia before the summer holidays in order to enable even more security in schools in the new school year. Countries that went on vacation first had to be supplied with vaccines for young people first, said the CDU federal chairman on Wednesday. Approval of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer for adolescents aged 12 and over is currently still being examined by the EMA. Admission is expected in June at the latest.

Corona in NRW: State-wide incidence drops below 80

On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute stated a 7-day incidence of 79.9 new infections for North Rhine-Westphalia with a further falling trend. In the emergency brake that came into force nationwide, the incidence threshold of 165 was considered decisive for face-to-face teaching. Only the district of Hagen had an incidence of over 165 in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. A mode of alternation between distance and face-to-face learning is planned, stable below 165 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Exceptions were always made for the final classes as well as for the special needs schools, which could remain in face-to-face classes. (fd)