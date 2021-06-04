D.ace Armin Laschet is able to keep his nerve in the political struggle was noticed at the latest when the CDU chairman prevailed against CSU boss Markus Söder in the fight for the candidacy for chancellor, although he had so much better popularity ratings. Laschet did not allow himself to be pushed and in the end won. This is a tried and tested practice among politicians who have long held their own in office. This is sometimes called sitting out. But if your goal is achieved, sitting out is not the worst method, as long as you don’t lose control.

Laschet seems to be using the same strategy when dealing with the values ​​union, a small association that presents itself as a conservative part of the CDU, but does not belong to it organizationally, but only has many members with a CDU party book. At the moment it looks like he could be successful with it. This is not unimportant, because the way we deal with the ValuesUnion ultimately stands for how the CDU and its chairman demarcate themselves and the party to the right.