Spherical structure has immersive seats and multisensory technologies; band U2 will open the arena on September 29

On September 29, the city of Las Vegas, in the United States, will officially gain another entertainment attraction. named after sphere and presenting itself as “largest spherical structure in the world”the new arena aims to provide immersive experiences for tourists and local residents interested in watching concerts, NBA (National Basketball AssociationAmerican basketball league) and MMA fights from UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

The structure has a spherical shape and would initially cost US$ 1.2 billion (about R$ 5.7 billion, at current prices), but ended up being built for US$ 2.3 billion (about R$ 11 billion, at current prices). current). It is 112 meters high and 156 meters wide. It is located at 255 Sands Avenue in the North American city.

The entire external structure of the arena is lined with 1.2 million LED screens. Thanks to this, Sphere is able to project images in high resolution.

On July 4th, Independence Day from the United States, the outside of the arena was lit up in pre-launch tests to celebrate the commemorative date.

The presentation of more than 4 minutes started with the welcome message “hello world” (“Hello World”, in Portuguese). Then, the structure showed fireworks, the American flag, a projection of the moon, among other images.

On July 7, Sphere paid tribute to NBA Summer League 2023, the US basketball summer season that began play that day. The structure turned into a giant basketball and then projected small images of the object.

On Monday (July 10), Spheres designed the eye image.

The internal structure also provides an immersive experience for the audience. A 16k definition LED screen covering almost 15,000 m² was installed inside the arena. In addition, the internal infrastructure has around 170,000 speakers spread throughout the space in order to provide everyone with high quality audio. The space accommodates 18,600 people.



Promotion/Sphere Entertainment The inside of the arena (pictured) is also equipped with 4D technology seats, which can vibrate to match what is happening on the screen, create wind, temperature and smell effects.

The project for the construction of Sphere, announced in 2018, was made by the architecture firm populouswhich has developed more than 3,000 spaces used to host, for example, the super bowl and World Cup games.

The sand belongs to Sphere Entertainment Companycommanded by James Dolan. The American businessman is also the CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Companyowner of madison square garden –one of the main arenas in New York City.

SCHEDULE

Spheres will open on September 29th. The launch event will be a U2 concertan Irish rock band that hasn’t performed live since December 2019. Other 24 performances of the group are scheduled to be held from September to December this year.

Tickets for the event cost from US$395 (about R$1,894 at current prices) to US$1,450 (about R$6,952 at current prices).



Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons – 22.Nov.2019 From left to right, U2 members The Edge (guitarist), Bono (lead vocalist), Adam Clayton (bassist) and Larry Mullen Jr. (drummer) during a concert in Sydney, Australia, on November 22, 2019

In October, the arena will also host the “Postcard From Earth” (Postcard from Earth, in free translation), an immersive experience that will show participants various places around the world. Tickets for the event cost from US$49 (about R$234, at current prices) to US$275 (about R$1,318, at current prices).

Over the coming months, imagery displays will also be projected onto the outside of the arena.

SPORTS IN LAS VEGAS

In addition to casinos, themed hotels and replicas of famous landmarks around the world, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Canal in Venice, Las Vegas has diversified its source of entertainment in recent years. One of the city’s bets is to host great basketball, ice hockey, American football and baseball teams from the United States.

In 2017, the North American city started to have its own ice hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knightswhich disputes the NHL (National Hockey League, hockey league), the top league for the sport in the world. In 2023, the team won for the 1st time the Stanley Cuptrophy given to the champion of the NHL.



Disclosure/NHL – 14.jun.2023 The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup with a 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers

Three years later, in 2020, the then American football team, Oakland Raiders, of the nfl (National Football LeagueAmerican football league in the USA), left the city of Oakland, California, and moved its headquarters to Las Vegas.

With that, it came to be called las vegas raiders and playing in Allegiant Stadium. The almost US$ 2 billion stadium (about R$ 9.5 billion at current prices) opened in 2020 and will host the Super Bowl – the NFL final – in 2024.



Playback/Facebook Allegiant Stadium – July 16, 2020 Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000

There are currently negotiations for the baseball team Oakland Athleticsof MBL (Major League Baseball) move from California to Las Vegas. To host the club, it was proposed to build a stadium worth US$ 1.5 billion (about R$ 7.1 billion, at current prices), with 30,000 seats and a retractable roof, on the Las Vegas Strip. The information is from CBS.