The Ferrari towards Las Vegas

The weekend of Las Vegas approaches, and for the Ferrari it could be an excellent opportunity to end the season well. Already in Brazil, Carlos Sainz had warned that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix would not be favorable to the SF-23, adding that the Nevada race – on the contrary – could have seen a brilliant Ferrari. The Spaniard, always very clear in his analysis, got his prediction about Brazil right, and the Scuderia fans hope he does the same next weekend.

In fact, on the Strip the Red could think big. The layout of the track seems to smile on the qualities of the car, considering the abundance of long straights, the lack of fast corners and the importance of traction. Beyond the hypotheses on paper, the track represents a big question mark, since it will be raced in the evening, with winter temperatures and the consequent difficulties for the drivers in warming up the tires and finding grip, and for the teams in fielding a competitive package.

Vasseur’s words

Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn admitted he “didn’t think about” the November evening temperatures when Las Vegas came on the calendar. So is there anything to be trusted, especially on the security side? According to Ferrari team principal Frederic VasseurYes: “Las Vegas will be difficult, but I think everyone expects it to be. It will be a night race and the conditions will be very cold. It is a new track with a particular layout. We trust F1and if you look at Miami in 2022 it went quite well from a racing point of view: the track was well prepared and I hope it’s the same for Las Vegas“.

The cold danger

In reality, the Florida track made headlines last year also for the poor quality of the asphalt in some places, but the surface was redone in 2023; and, overall, the complaints mostly concerned the layout of the track and the glamour outline. In the case of Las Vegas, the concerns refer to the safety of the race, an aspect on which the FIA ​​never makes discounts.