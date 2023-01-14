There is something very strange in the air in Formula 1. Suddenly the hunt for gold has begun. Not nuggets, but millions of dollars that have never been seen before and that are about to fall on the 10 teams registered for the 2023 world championship. Where does this money come from? Especially from America, especially from vegas, which is preparing to celebrate the return of F1 after forty years of fasting. In the wake of what was seen in Miami, the Nevada race also promises to be a cinematic show in which the grand prix is ​​only one of the components, as has now been happening almost everywhere since the passed from Bernie Ecclestone to Liberty Media, now led by Stefano Domenicali.

Expanded show means more sources of income, more advertising, more TV, more everything. An operation that also requires a lot of space to be implemented, to the point that Liberty Media has even purchased, at its own expense, a 38-acre area for the tidy sum of 240 million dollars, which will be amortized over the years. According to Financial Timesthe Grand Prix on November 18th, the penultimate race of the championship, will earn Liberty Media the colossal sum of 500 million dollars which – minus a certain percentage – will then be divided between the teams. Something that has never happened before, which also explains why the teams registered in the championship do not in any way want other teams to arrive on the scene with whom to share the cake. The figure of 200 million for (if any) entry to the world championship is already a big deterrent, but the teams would like to bring it up to 600 million. And it is for this reason that there is a total barrier to the Andretti Team’s request to land in F.1 with the collaboration/sponsorship of Cadillac, following the example of what Alfa Romeo has done so far with Sauber.

Andretti he has the full support of Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA: but that is not enough, in the face of the closure of the teams. A position that is extremely dangerous, as it prevents turnover and gives no future to sport, except for the privileged few who make the rules. What is the point, for example, of blocking the growth of smaller formula teams that legitimately and deservedly dream of arriving in F.1 one day? Here we no longer talk about sport but about business, because in F.1 there are middle-lower-ranking teams that have no ambition to get close to the top ones by investing money, because the aim is only to earn the maximum by spending minimum. From this point of view, winning is an obsolete and meaningless verb, a habit that interests few. What counts is the show, the one that will be held anywhere in the Las Vegas paddock, with people who may not even watch the race or practices.

And in this regard, compared to a few tickets worth 500 dollars for the three days, there is an average price (from Friday to Sunday) which is around 15,000 dollars. Stuff for American millionaires but certainly not for true F1 enthusiasts, who have become marginal. To top it off, there’s a crazy proposition under discussion: sell 10 tickets of 1 million euro each to those who want to watch the race from the pit wall, next to the ten teams. At this rate, races like Monza and Imola (but also Spa, Suzuka…) that don’t have the extra space for the extra show are destined to disappear in the orgy of the new business frontier that is intoxicating all those directly involved, rightly so. What about sports? Antiques, old people’s stuff.