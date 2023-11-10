Las Vegas, the cold also makes the tires shake: a lot of graining expected

The Grand Prix of Las Vegas it causes discussion well before the engines are started. After the controversy over jobs and skyrocketing hotel prices, the climate issue is now taking center stage. Next week, in Nevada, there will be welcoming temperatures, yes, but during the day. In the evening, however, the values ​​will drop drastically. And this will directly influence the F1 weekend, because the entire weekend will be raced at night.

Race weekend temperatures are expected to be around 6-7 degrees. The asphalt temperature should instead be around 18 degrees. Very low values for which, according to a Formula 1 team contacted by us, it is expected that there will be graining on all the compounds that Pirelli will bring to the United States (C3, C4 and C5). Cold temperatures in fact hinder the heating of the tyres, even in the presence of tyrewarmers: this factor clearly has a negative impact on grip levels and, consequently, leads to slipping and those abrasions on the tire known (precisely) as graining.

The other risks

The graining It’s a big deal for Vegas weekend. It would be less worrying if the Nevada circuit were a circuit with wide escape routes, but being a city driver the cars speed very close to the walls. And they also speed at high speeds, with peaks of over 340 km/h and a rather high average.

The air temperature (the cold can affect the sensitivity of the driver’s hands), the low aerodynamic load (there are not many fast corners), the renewed asphalt, the difficulties in heating the tyres, the poor grip and a graining they could almost certainly make the weekend in Las Vegas very dangerous, also because there are at least four points where you brake sharply from 300 km/h, with nearby walls. If a driver were to make a mistake due to lack of grip with the tyre, not only would there be no room to make amends but the impact could be serious and affect the progress of the sessions. And if the problem were to arise during the race, let’s prepare ourselves for several Safety Car entries, with consequent losses of time and further cooling of the tyres.