Las Vegas, cold unknown

It’s the biggest race glamour of the year, but also the coldest. Indeed, it will be one of the coldest grand prix in recent F1 history: Las Vegas returns to the Circus with premises that could generate a spicy, chaotic, but also risky race. Between Thursday and Saturday in the city of sin, temperatures are expected to range from 5 to 10 degrees, due to the choice to race at night: a fact that alarms not only the teams but also Pirelli.

Las Vegas is in fact a track with a high average speed: peaks of over 340 km/h will be reached among the walls of Nevada. Covering the 6.12 km of the lap with the cold air temperature (which can affect the sensitivity of the driver’s hands), little aerodynamic load, renewed asphalt, difficulty warming up and the consequent little grip will be a challenge for everyone, as well as a potential question mark for the safetysince there are at least four points where you brake sharply from 300 km/h, with nearby walls.

Isola’s words

The director of the Pirelli Motorsport section Mario Island he awaits this appointment with curiosity, but does not hide a hint of apprehension: “It’s probably the first time we’ve expected such cold conditions, if we’re talking about 18-inch tyres. These compounds are designed to generate grip at high temperatures, say above 80 degrees, while in cold temperatures the grip is very low”, these are his words, reported by The Athletic.

The other risks

There are risks, and not just due to low temperatures. Being a citizen, every slightest mistake will be punished and, in the event of an accident, the Safety Car would be inevitable. Which would help cool the tires and further lower the grip of the tires. Furthermore, large areas of the track have been resurfaced, and over the course of the weekend it will be important (for everyone) to lap as much as possible to make less green and therefore the circuit is more rubberized. We will find out whether these are the premises of a glamorous GP or an announced disaster starting from Thursday 16th.