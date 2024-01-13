AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/13/2024 – 14:26

Technology is often designed to make everyday life tasks easier. Brushing teeth or sanitary services are no exception, but no one thought that achieving the desired gift of omnipresence was possible.

Here are some examples presented in the halls of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, United States.

– Supersonic toothbrush –

“Is it a toothbrush for lazy people?” asks a visitor at the Y-Brush booth.

The French company designed a “Y” shaped electric toothbrush that is inserted into the mouth and does the entire job in 20 seconds, instead of two minutes.

“Just chew, go from right to left for ten seconds, the same below and that's it,” explained Jad Sassine, Y-Brush representative in the United States.

The promoter says that the idea came about when the founder realized that “nobody brushes for two minutes”.

With sales in Europe, the Y-Brush is now available in the United States for around one hundred dollars (485 reais).

– Go to my hologram –

CES attendees passing by the Holoconnects booth might be confused for a moment. Is there a person in this big transparent box? Until they realize: it's a hologram, while the real person is right next to it, in front of a camera.

The Dutch company specializes in hyper-realistic 3D holograms, projected inside human-sized boxes, or in miniature boxes, which can be placed on a table or shelf.

Holograms have existed as a curiosity for years, especially in the entertainment sector.

But Steve Sterling, director of North America at Holoconnects, guarantees that its use is expanding more and more, as “high definition images create more appeal”.

“Right now, a global dispute resolution conference is taking place between the cities of Amsterdam and Phoenix, Arizona. We connected an expert from Amsterdam to join the university panel remotely,” he explained.

Holographic boxes are especially used in hospitality, medicine and the distribution industry.

Thanks to its technology and generative Artificial Intelligence, Holoconnects can create avatars of real people, capable of interacting with humans without disturbing the real model.

“We created an avatar for a sommelier at a winery who you can ask questions about, talk about winemaking and things like that, and she responds,” commented Steve Sterling.

– Luxury bathroom –

“They are the smartest bathrooms in the world,” said proud Ryan Grotegut, responsible for marketing smart toilets at Kohler, an American specialist in kitchen and bathroom design.

Grotegut talks about the Numi 2.0 model.

It opens automatically when a user approaches, and the user can sit on a seat heated to the temperature of their choice. Once finished, you can get up and continue your activities. The Numi 2.0 activates the flush by adjusting the amount of water according to the time of use (between 3 and 3.80 liters), deodorizes and disinfects.

To clean the user, the toilet is equipped with small showers, whose temperature, pressure and other aspects are customizable. It also has a drying device. A magnetic remote control allows the user to select what they want, but can also give voice instructions to Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant integrated into the toilet.

These toilets, with colorful LED lights, which are also customizable, are sold for around 8,500 to 10,000 dollars (between 41 thousand and 49 thousand reais), depending on the color.

– Autofocus glasses –

It will no longer be necessary to use progressive lenses, thanks to the Vixion01 glasses, which allow you to see an object clearly and almost instantly, whether up close or far away, thanks to “sensors that measure distance and adapt the thickness of the lenses”. An app lets you customize the formula.

“These are autofocus glasses”, explains Takuya Nonaka, one of those responsible for the Japanese company Vixion, to AFP, highlighting that they allow us to see very fine details, such as the grains of wood.

Their battery lasts up to ten hours and, for safety reasons, they are not recommended for driving or playing sports. For now, they are only available in Japan and in a single design, with a price of 700 dollars (3400 reais).