The city celebrates the economic benefits of the GP, but the organization faces criticism and challenges in carrying it out

The city of Las Vegas saw an economic impact of $1.5 billion generated by the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Formula 1 carried out in November 2023, as disclosed by Front Office Sports on Tuesday (30.Jul.2024). However, these numbers hide challenges and complexities that emerged with the holding of the event.

The partnership between the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Formula 1, announced to strengthen the Grand Prix experience through 2032, has brought to light criticism and challenges since its first edition.

Local businesses, such as the Ellis Island Hotel and Casino, have expressed legal concerns about the negative impact of the Grand Prix on their operations due to the conversion of public roads into a racetrack.

Additionally, driver Lewis Hamilton criticized the race as more of a spectacle than a sporting competition. An incident involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz during free practice, where a loose drain plug affected his time, also marred the event.

“I’ve heard a lot of complaints from residents about the event and I think we have to respect them. There are a lot of them, they work very hard. There’s a lot of money and wealth in this city and in the places we frequent. We have to make sure people are taken care of. We can’t be a circus that comes here with all its pomp and glitz, while people are negatively affected by it.”said Lewis Hamilton.

This year, the Las Vegas GP will be held on November 22, 23 and 24. Each year, there are three races in the United States. The other two are in Miami and Texas. Formula 1’s presence in the country was expanded with the influence of Liberty Media, from the USA, which bought the category in 2016.