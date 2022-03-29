Tomorrow, Wednesday 30 March, the official communication of the presence of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the Formula 1 calendar, starting with the season 2023. This is a return to the city of Nevada, after the 1981 and 1982 editions held around the famous Caesars Palace hotel-casino. The negotiations have been going on for months now and have reached a turning point, also thanks to the peculiarity of the absence of local promoters: the race will in fact be organized directly by Formula 1, in collaboration with the City of Las Vegas. By doing so, the event will not be forced to pay a fee to be on the calendar, but will contribute to the F1 coffers with the proceeds from the race.

But it will not be the only peculiarity. Long-time journalist Joe Saward explained that “the new Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 24, 2023, the holiday weekend for Thanksgiving Day in America. If you look at the calendar, it turns out that we are talking about a Saturday. And it’s not a mistake, the race will be held on Saturday eveningto reach the US markets during peak hours and therefore be broadcast at a reasonable time at Sunday morning in Europe and in Asia “.