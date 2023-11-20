Las Vegas, more trouble: class action by fans

Regular ticket payers for the Thursday evening practice sessions Las Vegas they don’t fit. Law firm Dimopoulos and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting said they filed Friday in Nevada state court a class action against the organizers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix (and therefore F1 and Liberty Media) in defense of the people who purchased tickets for the free practices, asking for at least 30 thousand dollars in damages, according to what is reported by the CBS.

Following the episode that destroyed the bottom of Carlos’ Ferrari SF-23 Sainzall 30 were checked at the Las Vegas circuit manholesfor a job that lasted five and a half hours and which forced Formula 1 to immediately put an end to PL1, evacuate the stands and race PL2 behind closed doors for safety reasons.

The words of the lawyers

Those responsible for the Las Vegas Grand Prix attempted to limit the damage by offering ticket holders for Thursday’s free practice a $200 voucher for the merchandising F1, but not believing it necessary to do the same for those who had purchased the pass for the entire weekend. A choice that according to the law firm proved insufficient: “There are several problems with this reward“, these are the words of Dimopoulos. “It’s clear that this $200 voucher isn’t enough. Many fans probably don’t even want that, they want their money back. There are people who come from outside, and who have paid for a very expensive plane ticket and hotel“.

Even local businesses are angry with Formula 1: “We didn’t need the Grand Prix and we didn’t need them“, these are the words of Wade Bohn, a manager of a local mini-market, a CBS News. “They built a bridge at Flamingo Road for the race: if it becomes permanent I’m finished, because it takes away traffic. We’re on an island alone and we’re drowning“.