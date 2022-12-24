There is a lot, a lot of anticipation for the Grand Prix of vegas, the first in the Nevada metropolis in over 40 years. An attractive and exclusive city in itself, which confirms its peculiarities for the race weekend of 16-18 November 2023: on the one hand, many want to participate not only in a GP, but in a real glamorous event, on the other average prices are reaching unthinkable heights. For some packages, the race weekend even reaches seven digits: this is the case with a package of tickets from five million dollars which will be put up for sale by Caesars Entertainment, one of the largest hotel and casino chains in the world which is based in Las Vegas.

The package in question is the so-called Emperorwhich includes 12 Paddock Club tickets, all-inclusive food and beverages, access to the Pit Lane Walk, a private space to enjoy the track action, private dinner for 12 hosted by chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the Nobu Sky Villa of Caesars Palace, personal chauffeur and rental Rolls Royce, spa, a VIP host and even an exclusive concert ticket”Weekends with Adele” by the British singer.

The F1 made in the USA it is based on the concept of self-financing, with huge investments that must return to the pockets of entrepreneurs within a few years. The Circus had a general rehearsal of this formula in Miami, with the Florida city making its debut in 2022. In 2023, F1 will take it to the next level: Sin City. Las Vegas, the penultimate GP of the season, will be the third stop on the calendar across the Atlantic after Austin and Miami and if the costs to attend the races weren’t already popular in Florida, Nevada will reach peaks never reached in the history of F1. They call her there city ​​of excesses for a reason, right?