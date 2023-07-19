In the 1990s, Tupac Shakur (or simply Tupac or 2Pac) was the most famous rapper in the world. In the summer of 1996, just turning 25, he had sold more than 33 million records, becoming number one on the charts. Until fatality and a bullet crossed his path and he died in September 1996. Now, when it is about to be 27 years since his death, the police want to know if that fatality was such, and have reopened the investigation into his death. death, which was never fully clarified.

This Tuesday, Nevada agents have conducted a search in a house on the outskirts of the city of Las Vegas to try to find clues that will help them investigate the death of the musician. In the statement issued by the police department, they have barely provided information, and the only thing they have disclosed is that they confirm that “a search warrant has been delivered in Henderson, Nevada, as part of the murder investigation of Tupac Shakur ”. In this State, crimes for homicide do not expire over time. According to the Reuters agency, the police department has jurisdiction to act in Henderson, a town of about 240,000 inhabitants south of Las Vegas, although the Department has not wanted to make any further statements in this regard.

Shakur’s death had no legal consequences. No arrests were made, the witnesses never wanted to cooperate. Lesane Parish Crooks was the birth name of the rapper, actor and activist —his parents were part of the Black Panthers— born in Harlem, New York, in 1971, although his parents wanted to call him Tupac (they did not do so officially for fear of reprisals) from the outset in honor of an Inca guerrilla who rebelled against the Spanish. Ahead of his time, he won six Grammy Awards, he was the first to release a hiphop double album, called All Eyes On Meand also one of the first of that musical genre to make the leap to the big screen, both in series and, in his first great role, in 1993 in a romantic comedy called poetic justice with Janet Jackson.

On September 7, 1996, the musician was in Las Vegas, where he had gone to celebrate a birthday with friends. There he attended a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon that was taking place at the MGM Grand Hotel. When it was over, he and a group of friends headed to a nightclub. It was past eleven at night when a group of up to 10 cars headed there. Tupac was going down the Strip, the main street of the city of casinos, in his BMW, which was driven by Marion Knight, the head of his record company. Then a white Cadillac in which four men were traveling stopped next to them at a traffic light and shot the singer up to four times, hitting him in the arm, thigh, and twice in the chest, between them, going through a lung. Knight, 31, suffered minor injuries. Tupac had to undergo emergency surgery, in critical condition, he survived several days in the hospital and finally died on September 13, 1996.

It was not the first time that Tupac suffered violent attacks. In November 1994, he was shot outside a recording studio when he resisted three men who wanted to rob him. In 1995, again, after a trial. He also paid sentences. In December 1994, he was charged by the New York Supreme Court with first-degree sexual abuse, raping a female follower in a hotel, and possessing firearms in his room. The penalty was between 18 months and four and a half years in prison. He began serving his sentence in February; in April of that year he married his girlfriend, Keisha Morris, although the marriage was annulled 10 months later. In October 1995 he posted $1.4 million bail and was released.

After Shakur’s death, his work became even more relevant, being considered one of the key names in hiphop in the nineties, whose echoes still resonate today. He was a great lyricist, and one of his songs, Dear Mom, It was one of the first rap songs to be preserved in the Library of Congress in the US. He left such a number of recorded songs that more of his albums were published, which became posthumous number one in 2001 and 2005 (in total, he has sold more than of 75 million). Even now, in 2023, the magazine bill board he continues to consider him among the best rappers in history. On June 7, he was granted a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fameprecisely next to the Amoeba Music record store, one of the best known in Los Angeles, which his family discovered.

