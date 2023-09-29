The 1996 murder of the star of hip hop American Tupac Shakur in the heart of Las Vegas, who has frustrated the police and fascinated the public for 27 years, is a little closer to being solved after the police of the gambling mecca have arrested Duane Davis, alias Keffe Din relation to the shootout between two vehicles in which the rapper died.

Davis had long been known to police and, in interviews and in a 2019 book, acknowledged that he was in one of the cars involved in the shooting and claimed that he is one of the few surviving witnesses to the event. On July 17, police searched his wife’s home in Henderson, in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, looking for documentation related to the case.

In the book, Davis, arrested for drug trafficking (an accusation that could have sentenced him to life in prison), stated that the prosecution had offered him to drop the charges in exchange for helping the investigation into Shakur’s murder.

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police officer who spent years investigating Shakur’s murder, interviewed Davis in 2008 and wrote a book about the case, said in a recent interview that he wouldn’t be surprised if Davis was arrested. “He’s been waiting for a while,” he said. “Many people have been calling for his arrest for a long time. For us, the case has never been unsolved. He is unchastened.”

Shakur, who was 25 when he was murdered, is one of the most influential figures in music history. hip hop. His death was included in a wave of violence among the stars of the growing rap industry that also ended the life of Shakur’s great rival, The Notorious BIG, murdered in 1997 in New York.

