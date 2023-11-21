The weekend in Las Vegas between shows, glitter and even some serious organizational problems (the manhole case still cries out for revenge), still offered spectators a fun and spectacular race, which remained in the balance until the last rounds and was full of duels and contacts. Also the commissioners had their work cut out for them during the Grand Prix to evaluate several controversial episodes, particularly on Sunday. He was the protagonist Max Verstappenwho after some time has returned to being talked about not only for yet another victory but also for the two episodes investigated by the judges in which he was involved.

Starting tension

The most discussed was the start, in which the Dutchman had significantly widened the trajectory, taking Charles Leclerc off the track and snatching first place from him. On this occasion, Verstappen received a five-second penalty – served at the first stop – but refused to give up the position to his direct rival. The stewards also inflicted two penalty points on the reigning world champion, the first received by the home Red Bull star in the last 12 months. “Car #1 appeared to miss the apex of Turn 1, did not follow the racing line and consequently forced car #16 off the track.”we read in the note explaining the penalty released by the FIA.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Expiration Logan Sargeant 6 2 Mexico Overtaking under the yellow flag regime 29-Oct-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 Lance Stroll 5 3 Las Vegas 2023 Overtaking under double yellow flag regime 17-Nov-24 2 Great Britain 2023 Accident 09-Jul-24 Sergio Perez 5 1 Singapore 2023 Accident 17-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Overtaking in SC regime 24-Sep-24 Lewis Hamilton 4 2 Belgium 2023 Accident 30-Jul-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 George Russell 4 2 Las Vegas 2023 Accident 18-Nov-24 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track unsafely 28-May-24 Nico Hulkenberg 3 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 1 Canada 2023 Failure to respect the minimum time established under the red flag regime 18-Jun-24 Yuki Tsunoda 3 1 Spain 2023 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jun-24 2 Holland 2023 Accident 27-Aug-24 Zhou Guanyu 2 2 Hungary 2023 Accident 23-Jul-24 Max Verstappen 2 2 Las Vegas 2023 Forced driver off track 18-Nov-24 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Valtteri Bottas 2 2 Mexico 2023 Accident 29-Oct-24 See also Official, F1 in Interlagos until 2030 | FormulaPassion

The Verstappen-Russell contact

But Verstappen was also victim during contact with George Russell, while the two were battling for what was at the time a virtual second position. In this case it was the Englishman from Mercedes who received a five-second penalty, collected with sportsmanship and complete with admission of guilt after the match. “The driver of car #63 – was highlighted in this case in the official note – he didn’t seem to expect car #1 to overtake him in the corner and subsequently, while taking the corner, he collided with car #1“. Russell also received two penalty points for the occasion.

Stroll inattentive

The most serious episode of the weekend, on a disciplinary level, however occurred in PL3 and concerned Lance Stroll. The Canadian from Aston Martin, then the protagonist of a fantastic comeback in the race, in fact suffered a five position drop on the grid and three penalty points on his super license for having overtook Carlos Sainz’s car under a double yellow flag. An infringement punished very severely precisely because of the obvious danger to the safety of pilots and marshals that can occur in dynamics of this type. With this weekend’s sanction, Stroll rises to five penalty points, second in this particular ranking. Only rookie Logan Sargeant did worse than him.