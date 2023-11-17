Las Vegas, what a mess

It wasn’t a memorable return to Formula 1 for Las Vegas. After the manhole that knocked out Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, the cars started racing again at 2.30 am, a time that perhaps suited the European time better, but which was a slap in the face to the public.

Before PL2, the spectators were even sent away: with many regards to Formula 1 which meets the needs of the fans, the public who paid top dollar to watch a weekend that already left doubts was forced to get up from their seats. stands, seeing themselves deprived of their rights. This was because the security workers had finished their working hours and were not paid any overtime. Ocon, who took to the track with the spare chassis in FP2, defended the crowd once he returned to the garage.

Ocon’s words

“It was nice to finally be able to run. Obviously I feel sorry for the fans. Hopefully we can get the show back and make a good impression for them tomorrow because today they didn’t see a car racing and this is obviously not acceptable“, these are the words of the Frenchman, 16th behind Pierre Gasly in PL2. “I was lucky that the session was delayed because my car was very damaged in FP1. Luckily I’m fine too, some object could have hit me. It was an intense night, with a lot of emotions to say the least: on the one hand, it was very nice to drive on the streets of Las Vegas for the first time, on the other, the premature end of the first test session. I suffered serious damage to my car after hitting a loose manhole cover on the track during the first few laps and as a result we had to change the chassis. A lot of credit goes to the team for getting everything sorted out in such a short timeframe, just in time for the second session, which was delayed. PL2 was simple and allowed us to try different things and familiarize ourselves with the tires and track conditions. I like this track and it should make qualifying and the race exciting“.

Gasly’s words

“It was a really crazy night in Las Vegas. I don’t think we’ll ever drive a Formula 1 at 3 in the morning again! Firstly, it was great to drive the circuit for the first time and I must say, it is an impressive sight with all the iconic lights and attractions“Gasly added. “It was a shame to waste time in PL1, then it was important to make the most of the 90 minutes of PL2 to be prepared for the rest of the weekend. We learned a lot from that session and now it is important to take the time to analyze the data and aim to improve the car ahead of qualifying“.