The return of Las Vegas ‘to the cold’

For the first time since 1982, the United States will host three races within its borders this year: in addition to the one already held in Miami, the next events will take place in Austin and above all on the street circuit of Las Vegas, also returning to the calendar after 41 years. Contrary to then, however, the event will take place on a track with a different layout (no longer that of Caesars Palace, but rather among the streets of the Strip), and above all at night. So far, the races held without sunlight have been held in countries with very hot temperatures during the day, such as Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar and Singapore. In contrast, Las Vegas 2023 could present the opposite problem: being on schedule from November 16th to 18thwith the scheduled race to 10pm as the penultimate event of the world championship, the risk of being able to carry out the various tests at 10°, or even lessit’s pretty serious.

Cold and layout: which tires are ideal?

A rather rare phenomenon to see in Formula 1 in an official event, except for the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​traditionally set in February, or in other off-season events held in 2020 to deal with the COVID-19 emergency. To this, it is added the unknown about what will be there Pirelli’s choice on the compounds to bring to Nevada to combine the characteristics of a street circuit also consisting of some very fast sections with the aforementioned low temperatures. In this regard he expressed his thoughts Jody EggintonAlphaTauri Technical Director: “It has a lot of long straights, a good number of low-speed corners and other non-high-speed sections to tackle – he has declared – with that type of layout, it is a type of track perhaps similar to Baku. The temperatures they probably will be one of the biggest challenges. I think we expect a circuit with an ambient temperature of 10°, therefore very similar to the winter tests. We have carried out winter testing in Barcelona at those temperatures for many years, so it won’t be completely new for us. But it is certainly a step forward in terms of use of the car and tires compared to what we are used to doing in a normal season.”

The difficulties according to Shovlin

Another comment also came from Andrew ShovlinHead of Mercedes Track Engineers: “It will depend on how cold it gets – he added – if the track is single digit, it’s often an area where you do winter testing, you go for a ride, it’s it’s very difficult for the tires to heat up, or there may be graining and other things. So it will be interesting to have to race and qualify in these conditions, but we try to identify the risks of the new circuit, to understand what the unexpected events will be and whether it will be necessary to adopt any specifications for the car, which we are doing at the moment. But, as I said, if the forecasts are at their limit, it is difficult to know how they will work.”

Hamilton opened to the American market

For the teams, therefore, an unusual challenge will arise in pre-season race testing conditions. While waiting to resolve this question mark, Lewis Hamilton meanwhile praised Liberty Media for its efforts to increase the popularity of Formula 1 in the United States: “I think it will be very fruitful for the company – he has declared – I’ve always thought it was necessary to have more races in the United States: it’s a huge market, there is a huge sports fan base. To break into this market you absolutely need more than one race in the United States, and I think we’ve seen that we’ve started to grow a lot. Las Vegas is an icon, it’s an iconic place. I think the dream of driving with all the casino lights is amazing, everyone has seen the movie ‘Casino’, right? So I really am excited to experience it. I don’t know if it will be an ideal circuit for us or not, I’ve never driven it. So we’ll go and see. But I’m always ready to add great races and great locations. As long as it’s good for people, as long as it’s good for racing, it won’t put people to sleep. I don’t think this will happen, in fact, I think it will It will be an exciting weekend for all of us“.