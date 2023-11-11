Las Vegas, minimum temperatures

In just a few weeks, Formula 1 drivers will experience the heat of Qatar and the freezing cold of Las Vegas. With air temperatures expected between 6 and 7° and a track expected to be very cold (below 20°), Nevada will be one of the coldest GPs in recent years, certainly the coldest raced on 18″ Pirelli tyres. inches, also considering that, racing at night, there will be no sun to warm the track.

Horner’s words

“Red Bull’s approach to Las Vegas? To put on a jacket!“, joked the Briton to the microphones of Bloomberg. “I watched Max in the simulator as he drove around the circuit. It looks like a fantastic track, it will be very fast. There will be many overtaking opportunities: it could be like driving on ice. Especially on a street circuit, this can test the drivers and the team to the maximum“.

“These are things we will see when we race there on Thursday. We will learn how to warm up the Pirelli tires and whether multiple warm-up laps will be needed in qualifying instead of a single one. It may be interesting to see how this all comes out, there will be a lot of data to analyze and the simulators will be working at their best. Safety? City tracks are always dramatic, we’ve also seen this in Singapore, Baku and Monte-Carlo, and this promises to be one of the biggest sporting events this year. I am confident that it can be a great success“.

The dangers of the cold

With such a cold track, it’s easy to predict that tire heating will be a big issue. Even with tire warmers, it will probably take at least two launch laps to warm up the tires on one single lap (therefore increasing traffic and the risk of crashes). impeding on an already narrow track). Cold tires also lower grip and increase the likelihood of slipping graining. Finally, in terms of the race, the impact that the air temperature will have on the sensitivity of the pilots’ fingers should not be underestimated.