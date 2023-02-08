Last March, Formula 1 revealed it would return to Las Vegas in November 2023 by hosting a race around the city centre, with part of the track incorporating the iconic Strip.

The race will take place on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, capturing the prime time audience in the United States, as part of the current boom in interest and ratings in America for F1.

An initial three-year deal covering the period 2023-25 ​​has been signed for the Las Vegas race, but F1 made it clear in the announcement that it expects a longer-term commitment.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission heard a resolution to recognize the Grand Prix as an annual event for the next 10 years, with an estimated economic impact for the region in excess of $1 billion.

To that end, the Commission has been asked to recognize the circuit on public and private lands in Las Vegas, including streets owned by Clark County – such as Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue – which would require closure. .

“We have a three-year contract with Formula 1, but expect a lifetime partnership,” Clark County Commissioner James Gibson said before the vote.

“This [accordo] it will pave the way for being able to do this for at least 10 years. And then I’m sure whoever succeeds us will see the value of what we have generated and will continue to do so forever”.

The motion was unanimously passed by the Council 7-0, greenlighting required closures each year through 2032.

Las Vegas track action Photo by: Liberty Media

The resolution also indicates that Las Vegas intends to keep its place in the final part of the season for the future, saying that the staging of the event is scheduled for “a few hours a day for five days, starting every Wednesday through Sunday in the week preceding the Thanksgiving holiday in November in the years 2023 to 2032”.

Las Vegas Grand Prix project manager Terry Miller spoke ahead of the committee’s vote and said plans for the November race were “on track with the times”.

“It’s an opportunity for the whole community, for workers, for vendors and for everyone who’s excited about a new lease on life in Las Vegas and Clark County,” said Miller.

“We are very proud of what we are doing. If the resolution is approved, there will be years of work for the construction, but also for the functioning of the event itself”.

“The impact of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on our community is very significant.”

Construction is underway on a building that will form the pit and paddock area for the race, after F1 bought a 39-acre site for $240m last spring. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for November 18 and will be the penultimate race of the year before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.