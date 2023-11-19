The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) signed in Las Vegas their eighteenth victory of the season by beating the Monegasque team Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) in a race in which he had to fight until the last laps to extend his dominance.

The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) managed to secure the runner-up position for drivers in the Formula 1 World Championship this Sunday thanks to his third place in the Las Vegas race.



The Tapatian pilotor thus adds 273 points to the 232 of the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Thus, with 26 at stake, Pérez achieved second position in a classification dominated with an iron fist by his teammate, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, with 549.

A fight between teammates that remained alive during the first five races of the year. Two victories for Pérez and another two for Verstappen, until in Miami he signed a spectacular comeback from which ‘Checho’ did not recover.

Nine consecutive victories for ‘Max’, world decided and rumors about the continuity of the Mexican on the other side of the garage despite having one more year on his contract.

A Pérez who, away from the noise, signs in his thirteenth season in F1 his best classification in the drivers’ world championship, surpassing the third place in which he finished last season.

The Mexican landed in F1 in 2011 and has driven for the Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point and Red Bull teams; totaling 260 Grand Prix, with 35 podiums and six victories.

