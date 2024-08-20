Former Venezuelan cycling champion Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead in her Las Vegas home after choking on food. According to US media reports, the woman, now 50, had moved to Las Vegas after retiring from the sport and was working in a hotel in the Nevada city. The alarm was raised when she failed to show up for work without notifying. The medical examiner is still examining the cause of death, but police have reportedly found solid food debris in her windpipe, and suspect she died of asphyxiation.

Larreal was one of Venezuela’s most famous athletes: she participated in the Olympics five times, the first time in the 1992 Barcelona Games, and the last in London in 2012. Although she never won an Olympic medal, she won a pair of golds at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador in 2002. And, a year later, she won two silver medals at the Pan American Games in Santo Domingo.