The 2023 calendar will be the first to welcome back the Las Vegas Grand Prix since 1982, the year in which the second and last appointment was held in Nevada. On that occasion, it was the circuit created in the parking lot of Caesars Palace, while this year it will be there Strips to turn into a path from 16 to 18 November, moreover as the venue for the penultimate round of the world championship. According to the agreements currently in force, the event will be held from this season to 2025, but the intentions of the organizers are quite different. For the latter, in fact, the project is to host Formula 1 with a ten-year contractwhich would then guarantee the event to take place until 2032. All this, thanks also to the positive opinion of the Clark Countywhich could give the green light to the operation in the next Council of Commissioners, but under certain conditions.

Among these, the dates of the event, i.e. those of weekend before Thanksgiving: “Our current agreement for an annual tender extends through 2025 – declared the Las Vegas GP in a statement – that said, Formula 1 and Liberty Media have invested in Las Vegas with the purchase of the 39 acres of land, the construction of a 250,000 square meter paddock and philanthropic efforts to support the local community. Making Vegas a permanent stop of the Grand Prix in the F1 calendar is our goal and a ten-year approval gives us confidence that the race weekend will be available on the long-term calendar.”

This project would also be made possible by a specific intervention by Clark County, which would waive an ordinance that prohibits the holding of events on the Strip for traffic reasons, except for Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays between one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset. The race, which takes place at night and which includes a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue, could therefore take place on the weekend before Thanksgiving, a condition in which it is possible to make a waiver of that ordinance.

In addition to this, the County has also highlighted the collaboration with the race officials for the realization of works from the set-up in the five days before the race weekend, from Wednesday to Sunday. Meanwhile, Liberty Media has commenced operations to build thepaddock building, structure of four floors and 300 square meters. To this, on an area of ​​39 acres, interventions such as pits and VIP and spectator areas are also planned, with a total expenditure of 500 million dollars. Another 30, however, will be spent by the County before the weekend of this year, with Commissioner Michael Naft who has not ruled out the request for public assistance to help pay for these interventions.