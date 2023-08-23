Taxes Las Vegas, F1 goes to meet the locals

When Formula 1 communicated to the Strip’s restaurants, clubs, hotels and casinos vegas who would have had to shell out astronomical sums to allow their customers to have an exclusive view of the most glamorous Grand Prix ever, the owners of the place strongly protested against the Circus, accusing it of wanting to extort money from the local population. In the formula that emerged in July, each venue paid $1,500 per customer: for example, for a club that could accommodate 1,500 people, the fee was $2.25 million, while with a capacity of 2,000 people the fee rose to $3 million. of dollars. Now, the claims of Formula 1 have significantly lowered: for the “locals” it will be necessary to pay a tax of 50 thousand dollarsas reported by New York Post.

“This tax is much smarter and is much more in line with the tariffs we will have at the Super Bowl“said a source close to the restaurant owners, contacted by US colleagues.

The threats

In recent weeks, rumors had emerged that Formula 1 was ready to “obscure” the view for those who did not want to pay the ‘GP tax’, through barriers, tarpaulins and even light beams aimed at preventing the customers of those structures from be able to watch the action on the track. This threat should also be subsided.

Unpopular prices

Regardless of the pace of Formula 1 towards the locals, the prices required to have a ticket from Thursday 16 to Saturday 18 November were completely out of scale for common pockets. The cheapest ticket available for the three-day trip costs 1,844 euros and offers a view “only” on curves 5-6-7 and not on the Strip. A hospitality package instead costs 7,376 euros. All without considering the costs of transatlantic flights, hotel rooms and the costs of local restaurants and shops, which with the opportunity of a GP at home naturally want to maximize earnings.